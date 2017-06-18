Kailyn Lowry Blasted For Exposing Her Unborn Child To Zika On Puerto Rican Holiday

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third baby next month, and she has taken herself on a “baby moon” to celebrate her last few weeks of freedom before the baby arrives. The soon-to-be mom of three, however, has faced a lot of criticism for her decision to holiday in Puerto Rico.

Kail shot back at some of her haters a few days ago, as several people were blasting her for drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic drink and the young mother had to clarify that it was, in fact, a virgin mixed drink.

She was also accused of “dumping” her other two children, Lincoln, 3, and Isaac, 8, so she could enjoy some time to herself. Kailyn Lowry blasted those rumors, as she stated that she left her kids with their fathers and would never simply “dump” them with someone just so she could go have fun.

Now, the former teen mom has been criticized for her choice of vacation spot: Puerto Rico. As the Zika virus is rampant in South and Central America, many fans felt it was irresponsible for Kail to go to a country where she could easily get bitten by mosquitos and contract the disease to herself and her unborn baby.

Zika has been well documented to be extremely dangerous for pregnant women, as the disease can potentially harm children who contract it in the womb. The most dangerous side effect of contracting Zika as a fetus is developing microcephaly, a disease which shrinks the child’s head and also causes severe developmental delays. Many children who have microcephaly do not mature past a certain point and can, in some cases, render them severely disabled.

Microcephaly is also known to cause blindness and other problems in children who have been exposed to the disease in the womb. Other issues can occur that doctors are not yet aware of, which can compromise a child’s health as it grows up.

Kailyn Lowry has not responded to the criticism that she is exposing her unborn child to the potentially catastrophic disease. Instead, the reality TV star is enjoying her time at the beach and stated that she would be taking her sons to St. Thomas in the future.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]