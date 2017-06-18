Sterling K. Brown Says ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Could Be Funnier

Sterling K. Brown knows This Is Us specializes in tear-jerker storylines. However, it sounds like the second season of the breakout NBC drama won’t always require multiple boxes of tissues. In a new podcast for TV Line, Brown teased that some elements of Season 2 of This Is Us could be a little lighter at times.

Brown’s character, Randall Pearson, has given the usually-serious show some comedic levity in the past. Now, Brown says that while he hasn’t seen any scripts yet, he hopes Season 2 will include some light episodes.

“I do like how goofy Randall is,” Sterling said of his character.

“He’s sort of socially awkward… I hope that’s able to continue in season 2 in a comedic as well as sincere way. It’s fun to not be cool!”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previously told The Wrap the second season of the show would feature some very tough moments due to the impending death reveal of patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). Fogelman admitted that particular storyline would be “very heavy,” but he added that he would try to keep a balance.

“I think part of the thing people are talking about [with] the emotion of the show, it’s not always sad emotion,” the This Is Us showrunner said.

“It’s an uplifting emotion — it’s a cry that makes you smile. We want to make sure the show also remains fun and funny.”

As for specific storylines, in the TV Line interview, Brown revealed that he has made some pitches to This Is Us producers and they have “been received with open arms.” Sterling said he hopes the show will address the back-story of how Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) got together and he also hopes to see more on the relationship between Randall and his sister Kate (Chrissy Metz).

While This Is Us producer Dan Fogelman had a pretty strong blueprint for the first season of the show, Sterling K. Brown says cast members were able to “throw in their two cents” regarding the scripts. For Season 2, Brown says the collaborative effort is even better.

“Right now we’re up to a quarter, where it’s encouraged!” Sterling said.

“The fact that we are heard is such a blessing.”

Sterling K. Brown told TV Line he always thought he “would just be working in obscurity in perpetuity” before lightning struck twice for him in 2016, with The People v. O.J. Simpson and This Is Us. (Sterling’s six full seasons on Army Wives is nothing to sneeze at, either). But the actor seems to have a soft spot for the beloved NBC drama, especially with today’s “divided” nation, where he says viewers can be assured for an hour each week: “It’s not us vs. them, this is us — we’re all in this together.'”

You can see Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson below. This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesdays this fall.

