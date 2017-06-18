Simon Cowell Tries To Rope In 1D Among Others & It Could Reunite The Band For Grenfell Tower Charity [Rumor]

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have already confirmed to take part in the cover of Simon & Garfunkel hit Bridge Over Troubled Water – and it is believed Harry Styles and Niall Horan are trying to make space in their schedules paving the way for rumors that could turn into reality that One Direction might reunite to perform on Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower fire charity single.

If true, they will be joining the likes of Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur, Emeli Sande, Craig David, Stormzy and Skepta, as well as iconic sixties band The Who on the song. Several music stars started the three-day recording of the record, with Paloma Faith and James Blunt spotted entering the West London recording studio.

Paloma Faith blasted the government for not doing enough to help victims. The singer, who visited the devastating scene hours after the blaze took hold, said “I don’t think £5 million even touches the side.”

This mega-band comprising of the UK’s best British artists has been put together by Cowell, who was compelled to help after seeing devastating footage of the inferno that took over the 24-story block of flats in London.

The fire that swept through the block in just 15 minutes after a faulty fridge exploded could be one of the worst in British history amid fears nobody on its top three floors survived.

The 57-year-old, who lives close to the west London tower block tweeted out his intentions on Friday afternoon, stating: ‘We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.’

Simon has said the song – which is yet to be chosen – will be ready at the start of next week, with all the proceeds going to the families.

However, the 1D boys would not be singing as a band, a source told The Sun. ‘If all four came on board, it would be as solo artists as Liam has to record in the US.’

The group has been on a break since early 2016, with all four members recently embarking on solo careers.

Before their hiatus, Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan had come together one last time on December 14, 2015, to perform on the show that launched their career – U.K.’s smash reality program X Factor. One Direction sang an emotional rendition of their song “History” that even got to tough judge Simon Cowell back then.

They might not be together at the moment, but there is no denying that the boys of One Direction — as a troupe or solo — are still killing it in 2017. From Harry Styles’ acclaimed debut solo album to recent efforts from the likes of Liam, Niall, Zayn and Louis, One Direction is still all over the charts like always.

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images]