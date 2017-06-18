‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon Tells All About Quinn’s Past, Eric Asks For A Divorce?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the coming week promise even more drama and conflict as Deacon (Sean Kanan) returns to wreak havoc and Quinn (Rena Sofer) deals with the aftermath of confessing her love to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, it was all about the unexpected arrival of the villainous Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who everyone thought was the one who shot at Quinn. As it turns out, the shooter was Deacon, who is seeking revenge against the woman who once tried to kill him.

Ridge might have saved Quinn from her crazed ex and his gun, but Deacon could still ruin her life. After all, Deacon has info about Quinn that could land her in jail and have Eric (John McCook) dumping her for good.

Here’s what’s happening with the Forresters this week according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Deacon reveals Quinn’s sordid past

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon tried to shoot Quinn while she was on the patio. Later, when she was inside the house, he pointed the gun at her face and would have pulled the trigger had Ridge not come barging in and taken him down.

In the Friday episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon said that he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in a jail cell. Quinn fired back that he should have thought about that before he tried to kill her.

“You tried to kill me first!” he shouted.

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans can probably recall, Quinn once tried to kill Deacon by pushing him off a cliff. This was back when she was trying to keep Liam (Scott Clifton), who was suffering from amnesia, away from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) by hiding him in her cabin. When Deacon learned of her secret, he threatened to reveal the truth to Liam and tell everyone back in LA about what she was doing. Incredibly, much later, Deacon saved her life by getting her out of the cupboard in which Liam and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) had locked her.

Quinn might have changed a lot since those days, but Deacon wants her to pay for her sins. To do that, all he has to do is blab about the fact that Quinn once tried to kill him.

Eric dumps Quinn?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that this revelation will undoubtedly make its way to Eric, who will be horrified to learn that his wife once went so far as to attempt murder. Eric might be so disgusted that he seeks some time away from Quinn to think about his next move. Quinn could be kicked out of the Forrester mansion and might even be jailed for her crime.

However, Eric’s rejection could also pave the way for Quinn and Ridge to be together. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Quinn’s confession will change everything between her and Ridge.

Though spoilers also say that the two will be given assurance that their relationship will not be revealed to Eric, it probably won’t matter if the Forrester patriarch no longer wants Quinn. Freed from her marriage, she and Ridge can finally stop sneaking around. But what will this mean for Ridge’s position in the Forrester family? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

