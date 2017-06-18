‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 1 Title Teased Ahead Of 2018 Air Date

Season 2 of Westworld won’t return until sometime in 2018, and the official air date is yet to be announced. The first season is a massive hit for HBO and is the most watched original series on the network. The series is based on a Western-themed park; however, the series teased other parks – notably a samurai park. Series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have confirmed that Season 2 of Westworld will focus on the Western theme park.

One of the co-creators Jonathan Nolan participated in a “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session on Reddit. During the session, Nolan teased the title of episode 1 of the second season. The title reads ‘Journey Into N..’ with the rest of the title being covered with a circular maze with a smiley face.,

Despite the tease, the title is easy to guess and is likely ‘Journey Into the Night,’ which is a reference to Dr. Robert Ford final narrative.

So what can you expect in Season 2 of Westworld? The creators have stated that the upcoming season will not take off where the finale ended. Fans will likely see the aftermath of the slaughter and the consequences of what happened, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Corset training has started again. Which can only mean one thing. A certain TV show is starting again very soon…. ????????????⌨️???????????? A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

In the finale, Dr. Ford revealed that he has been planning Arnold’s prophecy of freeing the host for the last 35 years. The host then went on the attack killing several of the visitors in the theme park. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores, revealed on Instagram that Westworld Season 2 production would soon begin.

Westworld Season 2's premiere episode title is (mostly) revealed. But we think we can fill in the blanks: https://t.co/bTxPgoSxjk pic.twitter.com/ajxz95nZYG — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) June 17, 2017

The actress also revealed in another interview that fans would see an evolved version of her character in the upcoming season. Tallulah Riley, who portrays Angela, has also been upgraded to the main cast. It is unclear what role she will be playing but she is one of the older host models in the theme park, and her backstory will be explored.

Dolores father Peter Abernathy, played by Louis Herthum has been upgraded to a series regular in Season 2 of Westworld. All signs point to a host revolt in the upcoming season and Dolores being a vital character.

