OnePlus 5 Full Design Revealed: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Launch In June 20

The much-awaited OnePlus 5 is finally coming in a few days. There is a lot of details about the upcoming flagship killer that the company has already exposed, yet there are still other details that will only be known once the handset is officially launched. The latest discovery is the full view of the device’s front and back, whereas OnePlus only previously showed the top half of the rear.

The entirety of the OnePlus 5 was shown via an ad aired during the India vs. Pakistan game in the ICC Champions Trophy final. The video stars Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who opens a box and examines what is assumed to be the OnePlus 5, AndroidHeadlines reported. At the end, a full render of the handset’s front and back was shown, which is similar to the renders that OnePlus previous teased.

OnePlus 5 Design

Thanks to OnePlus itself, the OnePlus 5’s rear design has already been confirmed weeks ago. The handset appears to have been inspired by the iPhone 7 Plus, which sports the same design. The smartphone’s similarities with the Apple product sparked criticisms, but OnePlus is still confident that people will like the phone once they get the chance to try it out.

Now, the design of the front has been revealed as well. Based on the ad, it looks like OnePlus 5 still has a physical home button, which is a shame since all major flagships this year have found no use of it. There is nothing mind-blowing about the display, except that the side bezels appear to be thinner, almost non-existent.

OnePlus 5 Specs

According to reports and OnePlus’ leaks, the OnePlus 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, the same one on the Galaxy S8. There are reportedly two variants: 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage. The memory is not expandable, reports say, so people will have to shell out about $100 more to buy the 128GB model.

The set-up at the back of the OnePlus 5 comprises of 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras and dual-LED, dual-tone flash, noted BGR. The display should be at 5.5 inches with 1920 x 1080 resolution, while the front-facing camera may have 16 megapixels.

A 3,300 mAh battery also seems to be on the cards, according to the leak uncovered by Gizmochina. By the looks of it, OnePlus 5 also supports Dash Charge Technology, which promises that a 30-minute charge will be enough for a whole day.

OnePlus 5 Price

The OnePlus handsets have always been cheap compared to other flagships, which contributed to the boost in its popularity worldwide. However, the use of higher quality components in the OnePlus 5 will lead to a spike in price. Nonetheless, a rumored $500 price tag for the 6GB/64GB variant is still significantly more affordable than the Galaxy S8, which sells for $700 upwards.

OnePlus 5 Launch

There is almost nothing to look forward to on June 20, when the OnePlus 5 will be unveiled. As the design and specs have already been confirmed prior, the event will no longer hold a surprise. But getting to see the flagship killer in the flesh will be quite nice. There are other details as well that OnePlus has yet to confirm, so the OnePlus 5 is still worth a watch.

