Beyonce’s Twins Still In Hospital As Doctors Reportedly Find ‘Minor Issue’ [Rumors]

The long wait is finally over as Beyonce and Jay-Z officially welcomed their twins as confirmed by the ecstatic grandfather, Mathew Knowles. However, reports claimed that the newborn twins have “minor issue” that needs to be addressed by their doctors.

In a recent report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 35-year-old songstress has been in the hospital for almost a week following the birth of her twins. The news outlet has confirmed that a “minor issue” surfaced, which prompted doctors to keep them in the hospital a bit longer.

Apparently, the Carter twins were born on Monday in a Los Angeles hospital and have remained confined for nearly a week now. Sources close to Beyonce and Jay-Z revealed to TMZ that doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them, especially with the alleged “minor issue.”

Although the nature of the twins’ “minor issue” has yet to be disclosed, sources pointed out that there is nothing to worry about.

Beyonce’s fans were quick to jump to conclusions about the famous twins’ condition. One fan assumed that the twins might be premature and are required to stay in the hospital a little longer. Another one guessed that Beyonce probably had a c-section, which normally takes a longer time to recover.

A fan also suggested that Beyonce’s twins might have jaundice or yellow discoloration in a newborn baby’s skin and eyes, something considered common and harmless.

It remains unclear when Beyonce and the twins will be released from the hospital.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles could not contain his happiness for the arrival of his twin grandkids. The 65-year-old talent manager celebrated Father’s Day with the good news and congratulated the power couple for the arrival of the newest additions to their growing family.

On Sunday, Knowles took to Twitter and happily confirmed the news with a photo of balloons and a card that reads, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.” He then captioned it with: “They’re here! # beyonce # twins # jayz # happybirthday.”

The Lemonade songstress and her rapper husband made their epic baby announcement in February. It can be recalled that Beyonce posed for her iconic maternity photo, which quickly went viral. Since then, Beyonce’s every move has been closely watched by her fans and critics alike as they anticipate the arrival of the twins.

The power couple is known for being private, especially with their new twins. Beyonce and Jay-Z managed to keep important details about the pregnancy to themselves including the babies’ genders, names and even the exact due date.

[Featured Image by Daniela Vesco/Invision/AP Images]