Kim Kardashian Asks Instagram Fans To Name North West’s Birthday Dog: Can You Help?

North West turned four on June 15, and mama Kim Kardashian got her a Pomeranian puppy. The new addition to the Kardashian-West family has already got famous on Instagram thanks to Kim promoting the cutie on various social networking platforms. Now, she wants her fans to suggest a “good name” for the puppy.

Kim Kardashian went on social media to declare that her daughter wants the puppy to be named Mercy. However, that does not seem like a good idea, as the socialite already had one Mercy at home. Kanye West earlier gifted a kitten to his wife, and it was named Mercy. While her fans wondered what happened to that kitten, one of them pointed out that Kim had given it away since she was allergic to it.

Fans, of course, generously suggested names for the girl pup. Kim said she would love the name “Pablo the Pom.” One may wonder if it is the right name for a female puppy. However, her choice of names has always been interesting. She named her daughter North and her son Saint.

There have been some interesting suggestions already. One of them said Kim should name it Sway as it doesn’t have the answers on the best place to go pee. Another suggestion was to name it Star, as it is North’s Star. One of them wants Kim to name the pup Covfefe, a gibberish word that is now famous after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted it for reasons unknown.

Yes that’s why I’m not sure if we should name our puppy that too https://t.co/tpoIIwy75C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017

Kim earlier shared a couple of clips with the puppy on Instagram. She wondered in one of the clips what she should name it. The pup, who is yet to be named, is apparently not the only little animal in the family.

Entertainment Tonight earlier wondered if the other puppy belonged to Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Penelope turns five next month, and Kim seems to have confirmed on Twitter that the other puppy belongs to her. She shared the image of two puppies and captioned it: “Sister puppies for North & P!”

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images]