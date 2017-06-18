WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella Returning to WWE Tonight During ‘Money In The Bank’

Nikki Bella hasn’t been featured on WWE programming since Wrestlemania. There was a lot of speculation heading into the grandest stage of them all that it would be the final match of her career. The proposal from John Cena was just the cherry on top to give her the fairytale sendoff. She revealed that some neck problems would force her to take some time off from WWE to rest, but that was the last update we heard from Nikki.

She’s been active on social media and been featured almost daily on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, but her return to WWE television hasn’t been a big topic of conversation. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe knows when John Cena will return to SmackDown. With the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match happening tonight during the PPV of the same name, an exciting rumor has come to light out of nowhere.

Over the weekend, one of the most interesting stories developing into the WWE Money in the Bank PPV has been the rumored sixth spot that could be filled by another woman in the Ladder Match. As of this writing, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Natalya have been announced for the match. As the PPV gets closer by the minute, the WWE Universe continues to speculate for one more participant.

Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have been spotted in St. Louis, which has added a lot of momentum to the rumors of Maria making her WWE return during the Ladder Match. However, they could easily be featured in another segment or even get involved in the SmackDown Women’s Title match. Also, another rumor has come to light regarding Nikki Bella making her return to WWE programming tonight during tonight’s show.

It’s possible that two months of rest may be enough for Nikki Bella to make her return to SmackDown Live tonight. After all, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is historic and no one would be surprised if Nikki wanted to ensure that she was one of the six women to make history tonight during the PPV. There has been no news about her return to WWE, which means WWE officials could be setting up for a surprise.

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE last year at WWE Summerslam amidst rumors and speculation. With WWE officials trying to get bigger stars back on Raw and SmackDown to boost ratings over the summer, a return for Nikki Bella isn’t out of the question tonight. If her return isn’t tonight, it’s going to happen soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]