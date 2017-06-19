‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Shares Secrets To Surviving All 7 ‘RHOBH’ Seasons

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) has become known for its revolving door of celebrity housewives. But just like the other Real Housewives series, RHOBH has its proud survivors. Among them is Kyle Richards, who just revealed her secrets to managing to live through drama and trauma such as Pantygate and Bunnygate to become one of the two survivors of all seven seasons of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

For those who question the “real” part of the reality TV show’s title, Kyle has credentials that could add to speculation about whether she (along with any of the Real Housewives stars) deserves to be categorized as a true housewife. Currently residing in a Beverly Hills mansion, Richards earned fame as a child actress at age 5, with roles including Little House on the Prairie and the horror movie Halloween, and she’s stayed in the spotlight ever since.

But Kyle, whose spotlight is enhanced by her role as aunt to famed sisters Nicky and Paris Hilton, keeps it real by having fun and staying grounded. Those are just two of her secrets to being one of two stars who lived through all seven seasons of the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, noted the Daily Mail.

Another secret to Richards’ RHOBH success is her belief that as a housewife and a mom, she has the “best job” ever.

“I have never taken exception to the term housewife. Being a mother and a wife is the best job in the world.”

Kyle also makes it clear that being a mom and a housewife doesn’t mean that her life is boring. She recently traveled to London after having spent time there when she was younger. Richards also visited London for Nicky’s wedding to banking heir James Rothschild. And this California queen doesn’t miss the constantly clear skies and sunny weather in Beverly Hills when she steps into London’s rainy weather.

“I even love the weather,” said Kyle of London. “I embrace the rain!”

With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills ranking as one of the most popular in the franchise, which ranges from Orange County to New York City to Dallas and Melbourne, the 48-year-old former child actress has taken on the role of calming influence. Even when Richards gets scolded for choosing Birkenstock sandals as the ideal shoe accessory for a Beverly Hills hot spot, she shrugs it off.

Kyle is aware that she’s become known for playing peacemaker, but she also emphasizes that the RHOBH cast has fun despite the need for a peacemaker when war breaks out among the other housewives. And that’s another of her secrets to surviving all the seasons from the debut of the show: Richards has achieved a balance between making peace and not letting herself be pushed aside.

“When you see all the drama on the show, you’d probably imagine it’s not fun to film, but we have so much fun,” said Richards.

“I am the one who keeps the peace, but if someone makes me angry, I’m no pushover.”

In addition, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members get lots of love from Kyle, who praises them as “amazing – beautiful, smart, great mothers.” However, although Richards is quick to praise the rest of the RHOBH stars, she also admits that she doesn’t always agree with their words or actions.

“I don’t have to agree with what they say or do all the time, but I still love them,” summed up Kyle.

In addition to Richards, Lisa Vanderpump has starred on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since the first season. Vanderpump and Kyle have formed a strong bond.

“I love Lisa [Vanderpump]. We’re very close.”

In contrast to the love that Richards expresses for the RHOBH cast, she admits that some seasons have been filled with more relationship problems than love fests.

“There have been seasons where people haven’t got along and those have been our worst,” confessed Kyle.

For those curious at how the crew knows how to capture some of the most unexpected moments, Kyle gave away another secret.

“As I am best friends with the crew, I tell them if something happens that they should keep an eye on.”

But sometimes, what occurs on the show includes the Real Housewives star’s own challenges. She recalled experiencing “such bad panic attacks I had to be medicated in Season 2.” But she pointed out that showing the “real women with real problems” has added to the show’s longevity.

Among those women with “real” problems, Kyle is candid about her sister Kim Richards.

“There’s Kim’s alcoholism, Camille [Grammer’s] painful divorce [from Frasier actor Kelsey], Taylor [Armstrong’s alleged] abuse [by husband Russell]… We just happen to have big houses and drive nice cars,” summed up Richards.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SculpSure]