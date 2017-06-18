Jade And Tanner Tolbert Attend Very Special Wedding In Mexico

Almost two years after they met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, Jade Roper and Tanner are spending the weekend in Mexico to witness the marriage of two of their friends and co-stars from the Bachelor franchise. While it’s not their official “babymoon,” their trip to a tropical resort is a special one for the couple.

Jade, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, married Tanner on a televised special that aired in February 2016. And now, the couple will once again appear on TV, but this time it’s for someone else’s love story. Although the upcoming season of Paradise has been suspended indefinitely due to an investigation into possible sexual misconduct, ABC didn’t halt the filming of BIP Season 3 contestants’ Carly and Evan’s wedding.

That’s right — Jade and Tanner Tolbert and other Bachelor alum flew to Mexico to watch their friends tie the knot on Saturday. One peek at their Snapchat revealed that they were on a plane headed to an unknown destination late last week, but now it’s been confirmed that they were heading to the wedding that was officiated by host Chris Harrison.

The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, tweeted his congratulations to the bride and groom on Saturday and, one day later, People revealed the Carly and Evan did indeed tie the knot in Mexico.

“The couple tied the knot in front of an intimate group of family and friends in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The guest list included Bachelor Nation alums like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. Chris Harrison acted as officiant as the pair wed in a beachside ceremony facing the ocean.”

When will Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ wedding air on ABC? Will Jade serve as Carly’s maid of honor?

The details about the couple’s wedding are slim right now, mostly due to the production company, Warner Bros., investigation into allegations that sexual misconduct took place between Paradise contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios earlier this month.

However, E! Online reported that ABC still plans to air the wedding on TV, it’s just the time and date that haven’t been firmed up. Considering the premiere episode of Paradise Season 4 was slated for August 8, it’s totally possible that fans could see Jade and Tanner, and other Bachelor alum, appear on a televised wedding special during one of the reality show’s previously scheduled times slots.

You're still a rockstar I whisper to myself as I take my prenatal vitamin and crawl into bed at 9pm. #27weekspregnant A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

And while fans are thrilled that the wedding will, at some point, air on ABC, there’s more exciting news to come. Jade and Tanner’s baby girl is due in September and there are rumors that the network will fill one of the Paradise time slots with a special about Jade’s pregnancy.

Keep in mind, that’s just a rumor, but there is no doubt fans would love watching a show about the couple’s excitement over their new home and the final weeks leading up to the arrival of their daughter.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]