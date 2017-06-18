Zoe Kravitz Dishes On That Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy ‘Mad Max’ Feud

Zoe Kravitz is opening up about the much rumored feud between her Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. The actress confirms there was tension between the two stars and shared how that affected the production of the most recent Mad Max sequel.

Zoe Kravitz Reveals Just How Ugly The Mad Max: Fury Road Set Became

NME reported that a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen led to Kravitz spilling the beans on the rivalry between Charlize and Hardy. When a viewer asked Zoe if she knew anything about their discourse on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, the actress confirmed that the two stars were at odds most of the time.

In Mad Max: Fury Road, Kravitz played Toast the Knowing and, befitting her character’s name, she did admit to knowing about the fight. Zoe confirmed that Ms. Theron didn’t get along with Hardy at all.

In defense of her Mad Max co-stars, Zoe added that being stranded in the desert for six months was a grueling experience. She says much of the cast and crew were feeling frustrated, homesick, and irritable, so the feud between Charlize and Tom wasn’t completely unexpected.

Every Max and #Furiosa gather around! It's time to takeover the Fury Road. #MadMax #MadMaxFuryRoad #CharlizeTheron #TomHardy A post shared by @madmaxmovie on Aug 15, 2015 at 9:55am PDT

Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy “Weren’t Vibing” On The Mad Max: Fury Road Set

According to Entertainment Weekly, Andy Cohen pressed Kravitz on the subject of the Theron and Hardy feud, wanting to know whether some specific event set the actors at odds. If there was such an incident, Zoe didn’t know about it. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress said Tom and Charlize just seemed to rub each other the wrong way.

Zoe reiterated the idea that tempers were reaching a tipping point on the hot and arid set, comparing the situation to a summer camp. Ms. Kravitz added that there was bound to be conflict.

When filming on Mad Max: Fury Road finished, Hardy left a note for Theron. It was directly honest, but also apologetic in Hardy’s own way.

“You are an absolute nightmare, BUT you are also f—ing awesome. I’ll kind of miss you. Love, Tommy,” read the note.

Charlize Theron previously commented on the situation, suggesting that the feud helped Hardy and herself in fulfilling their roles. Because their Mad Max characters are so often at odds, Charlize suggested their feud helped their performances.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]