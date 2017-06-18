Galaxy Note 8 Front Panel Leak Suggests Samsung Is Adopting A Safe Design, But Its S-Pen Might Be Quite Daring

The Galaxy Note 8 is launching within the next few months, and it would only be a matter of time before the highly anticipated flagship phablet gets its debut. With the days to its release date counting down, leaks about the Note 8 have been emerging left and right. From what could be determined so far, it appears that Samsung’s latest premium phablet would be the South Korean tech giant’s most powerful handset yet.

The Note series has always taken its inspiration from the Galaxy S line, which traditionally launches earlier in the year. Over the past few cycles, Samsung has largely adopted and refined the design and features of the S-series for the Note line, as could be seen in handsets such as the Galaxy S7 Edge and the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. This year, the premium smartphone manufacturer is expected to follow this tradition, with the Note 8 largely rumored to be a refined, upgraded version of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

If recent leaks prove accurate, this would definitely be the case. According to a Softpedia report, alleged leaked images of the Note 8’s front panel have emerged, and from what could be seen in the pictures, it appears that the premium phablet would pretty much be a supersized version of the Galaxy S8+.

While the leaked images could not be authenticated at this time, the design of the alleged Galaxy Note 8 front panel does echo much of what recent rumors are suggesting about the upcoming premium device. It has the same sleek bezels at the top and bottom, as well as a display that seems larger than the panel found in the Galaxy S8+. If there is any notable difference between the S8+ and the alleged Note 8 front panels, it would be the fact that the phablet features less rounded edges than the early 2017 flagship.

If the Galaxy Note 8 ends up as an oversized version of the Galaxy S8+, it would practically correspond to Samsung following the safe route with regards to the design of its premium phablet. While this is quite expected considering the fiasco that transpired due to the ill-fated Note 7, numerous Samsung fans have stated that it is quite underwhelming to see the South Korean tech giant hold back when it comes to pushing the envelope with its flagship smartphones.

Samsung is not playing it safe with the Note 8 entirely, however, as rumors have also suggested that the device would feature some new upgrades that have never been seen before in a Note-class device. Among these is a revamped S-Pen, which is rumored to feature a speaker and possibly even a microphone, according to a CNET report.

While the idea of an S-Pen with a speaker and microphone might seem a bit unorthodox and not very useful for everyday consumers, it is quite pertinent to remember that the Note 8 is an enterprise-grade device. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that the S-Pen’s rumored speaker and microphone could correspond to Samsung equipping the Note 8 with upgraded dictation capabilities. If the South Korean tech giant does roll out a feature such as this, it will allow the Note 8 to stand apart from its competitors as a true enterprise-grade device.

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to be released sometime in August. Pricing for the device remains unknown, though speculations suggest that the upcoming flagship phablet would be priced similarly as the Galaxy S8+.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]