Ant And Dec’s Anthony McPartlin In Rehab: Did Drugs Play A Role In Strained Marriage With Wife Lisa Armstrong?

Ant McPartlin has checked into rehab, after the Britain’s Got Talent presenter confessed his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs. Meanwhile, reports suggest that his marriage with wife Lisa Armstrong has been strained for a while.

McPartlin, of the famous presenter duo Ant And Dec, revealed his battle against addiction to drugs and alcohol last night. Anthony McPartlin met Declan Donnelly in their teenage and formed the famous partnership.

Two years back, Ant went through a knee operation. According to him, his life changed after that. Without realizing that the operation was unsuccessful, he continued his usual energetic activities. And then, his kneecap slipped. Insiders suggest that the famous TV presenter went through terrible pain all the time. He chose prescription drugs for relief, but it soon became an addiction.

Meanwhile, his marriage with Armstrong got strained. The 40-year-old makeup artist got married to Ant in 2006. However, the couple has not managed to start a family yet. An insider revealed to the Sun that Lisa desperately wants to have kids. However, now the couple is unsure if that’s ever going to happen. The interesting part is that Ant and Lisa are still quite attached to each other.

The insider revealed that, despite the couple being in love, there is something missing in their relationship. Having kids may make all the difference at the moment. However, the couple may still have to wait for that, as Ant is going to spend at least a couple of months in rehab.

One may wonder if Ant’s addiction to drugs has a tole to play in the strained marriage. His friends have been concerned about him consuming alcohol with prescription drugs, which could be a lethal combination. Ant often finds his best friend Dec with him during his booze sessions, as the duo is known for regularly hitting bars in West London.

Amid Ant’s addiction to alcohol and drugs, the best part is that he is ready to go the distance to get back to normalcy. He will have millions of fans on his side, as they will pray for his recovery. The TV presenter does not have any commitment until November, so he has enough time for the process.

Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.

DD xx — antanddec (@antanddec) June 18, 2017

Before checking into rehab, Ant McPartlin thanked his wife Lisa Armstrong, as well as his family and friends, for their support.

[Featured Image by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images]