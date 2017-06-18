Scott Pelley Expresses His ‘Profound Gratitude’ As He Signs Off ‘CBS Evening News’ For The Last Time

In addition to the regular line-up of news, CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley took the time to share his feelings about leaving the position he has held since 2011. It was an emotional edition of the news program with Pelley looking forward to his new position with 60 Minutes, as well as bidding a fond farewell to his CBS Evening News family and viewers.

CBS Opts To Take Evening News In A New Direction

As Variety shared, a degree of mystery surrounds Scott Pelley’s departure from CBS Evening News, because it was a part of a larger shake-up at the network. CBS hopes to direct the program on a new tangent, though executives have been reluctant to share who will ultimately replace Scott or why they chose to replace him at all. The network did share that Anthony Mason will temporarily fill the open slot on CBS Evening News.

For his last edition of the program, Pelley shared a clip from a segment he did for 60 Minutes in which he reported from Syria. Instead of dwelling on the reasoning for his shift from CBS Evening News anchor to 60 Minutes correspondent, Mr. Pelley chose to focus on his future with the latter program.

Although Scott Pelley managed to drive up viewership during his time with CBS Evening News, the program still lagged behind its competitors. ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir and NBC’s NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt consistently led in ratings at 1.647 million and 1.68 million, respectively, for the week ending June 5. Meanwhile, CBS Evening News ranked third with 1.19 million viewers.

Scott Pelley Signs Off With An Emotional Goodbye

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Scott’s last night with CBS Evening News was marked by his prolific commentary on the past six years and on what the future holds.

“This is my last broadcast at the CBS Evening News. We hope this has been something of a lighthouse for you to help you with your bearings in a stormy world,” Pelley began. “To the men and women of CBS News, my profound gratitude.”

Scott referred to comment once made by James Madison in which he declared the freedom of the press establishes a protection for every other right guaranteed in the Constitution. Turning to his co-anchors, Pelley commended the rest of the CBS Evening News team on maintaining their dedication to that mission and proudly shared his thought that they’re all some of the best he’s ever known.

“For all of us at CBS News all around the world, goodbye and good luck,” said Scott Pelley on his last edition.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]