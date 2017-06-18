‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Camila Banus Explains Rafe’s Bad Reaction To Chad And Gabi’s Romance

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez would give into their desires while stranded on the island. The group is going to get rescued this week by John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Once they return to Salem, Chad and Gabi will go public with their relationship. One person who will not be happy about it is Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Camila Banus explains why Rafe has such a big problem with the romance.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the magazine reveal that after making love on the island, Chad and Gabi are comfortable letting everyone know they are an item. Even though Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) accepts it, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) does not.

As fans know, JJ and Gabi used to be a couple. They broke up when JJ slept with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) while in Miami. After Gabi broke up with him, JJ and Lani got together. Even though Banus said that JJ’s main issue is how Abigail will take the news, there might be another reason. Some fans believe that JJ still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend. This is something that has been worrying Lani, too.

Once back in Salem, Chad and Gabi begin dating and a lot of people find out that they are now a couple. Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will be thrilled because she always felt that Gabi was better for Chad than Abigail. However, one person will have serious issues with Chad and Gabi’s romance. In an interview, Camila Banus explained the storyline and why Rafe doesn’t want the couple together. She said that Gabi’s brother is very protective and doesn’t want to see her get hurt by Chad.

Rafe not being thrilled with Gabi’s new lover is not a surprise. He has seen her get hurt many times. JJ cheated on her and Abigail showed up back from the dead just when Chad and Gabi were getting close. There was also the storyline with Nick and after they were no longer together, Gabi killed him and spent time in prison for it. Besides, he doesn’t really trust Chad because he is a DiMera. Even though he is nothing like the rest of his family, some people in Salem still feel wary about Chad, including Rafe Hernandez.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe will share his concerns with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Normally, Hope would just accept things and not get involved. However, she is related to Abigail, who is technically still Chad’s wife. Abby spun a story to Hope about falling in love with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). However, Hope’s inner lie detector told her that there is more to the story. She doesn’t believe the story and knows that Abigail is still in love with Chad.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad and Gabi on Days Of Our Lives? Will Rafe mind his own business or try to get his sister to walk away from the romance? Will Hope attempt to reunite “Chabby” by talking some sense into Abigail?

