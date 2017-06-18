‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet Admits Deception, But Cane And Lily Still Headed For Divorce?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the coming week tease more bombshell revelations as Juliet (Laur Allen) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) head to court, Lily (Christel Khalil) tries to keep her marriage from falling apart, and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) continues to stir the pot.

Next week, The Young and the Restless fans will find Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) wondering if Lily still believes in her husband’s loyalty, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) lashing out at Juliet, and Cane faltering during testimony.

Spoilers suggest that events on The Young and the Restless are quickly moving towards Cane and Lily’s divorce. It now seems like Cane’s whole world is about to come crashing down and fans of the CBS soap have been enjoying watching the character squirm. However, spoilers for June 19 to 23 tease that the tables could be turned and Juliet could be the one who cracks under pressure.

Here’s what’s happening in the Cane-Lily-Juliet storyline next week according to The Young and the Restless spoilers.

What’s Hilary’s motive?

Hilary knows Cane is hiding something from his wife and wants this secret to be revealed. But as the story unfolds, her motive is becoming less and less clear. Does Hilary want Cane’s secret outed because she wants to protect Lily? Or is it because she wants to see Lily get hurt? The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that next week’s episodes will show fans why she’s doing what she’s doing.

Hotel footage supports Juliet’s story?

The hearing for the sexual harassment charge against Cane will be underway next week. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Leslie (Angell Conwell) will drop a major bombshell that could prove Juliet’s story. According to spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Leslie will reveal security footage showing Juliet entering Cane’s hotel room and leaving the next morning. This will support Juliet’s claim that Cane offered her a job at Brash & Sassy in exchange for sex.

After the footage is played, Lily will confront Cane and demand to know what really happened between him and Juliet. Cane will be at a loss — he still doesn’t know if he did have sex with Juliet.

Juliet cracks?

After Leslie whips out the security video from the Tokyo hotel, it starts to look like Juliet will win the case. However, the fact is that no one actually saw Cane and Juliet getting intimate. At this point, it’s still just his word against hers.

If Cane’s lawyers are skillful enough, they could turn the case on its head and make it seem like Juliet was the one who sexually harassed Cane, instead of the other way around.

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from CDL, Juliet could fall apart under pressure and confess that she and Cane didn’t actually have sex in Tokyo. No matter how good Leslie is, Brash & Sassy will win the case.

But according to spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Y&R, his victory in court doesn’t mean that Cane is completely off the hook. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Cane will get caught in a lie during testimony. Does this have something to do with the hockey deal in Los Angeles?

And what does all this mean for Cane and Lily’s relationship? According to spoilers for the Monday episode, Cane won’t be pleased when he finds Jordan embracing Lily. By Thursday, Jordan will see Hilary differently, and Lily will be forced to make a difficult decision.

It sounds like the whole Cane-Juliet issue will drive Lily into Jordan’s arms. At the same time, Jordan, who has always had a thing for Lily, will be getting turned off by Hilary’s scheming. Will Lily leave Cane for Jordan? And will Jordan dump Hilary for Lily?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

