Wild Card Standings: Seattle Mariners Tumbling In American League Standings With Rough Stretch Of Losses

Wild Card standings in the American League are starting to look a bit rough for the Seattle Mariners. After another loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon (June 17), the Mariners have tumbled to a 33-37 overall record in the updated MLB standings. That puts the Mariners 13.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and keeps the team in fourth place in the division.

The 10-4 loss was a rough one, with the Mariners allowing five runs in the first inning to put the team in a tough position almost immediately. The offense couldn’t catch up, the bullpen couldn’t keep the team close, and the Mariners ended up losing for the seventh time in 10 games. It’s been a freefall for the team that they will look to end during the series finale on Sunday (June 18) against these Texas Rangers.

As for the latest American League Wild Card standings, there are now nine teams ahead of the Seattle Mariners for one of those two postseason slots. That doesn’t even account for the three divisional leaders, showing that the Mariners are only ahead of the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics with 92 games left on the regular-season schedule. It’s been a struggle and the team continues to flounder. The next few weeks will dictate whether or not Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto looks to add talent at the MLB trade deadline.

The Boston Red Sox (38-30) currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the AL, with the Minnesota Twins (34-32) holding down the second spot. Thanks to two straight wins gainst the Mariners, the Texas Rangers (34-33) have moved to within half a game of the Twins for that second Wild Card spot. Then comes the Los Angeles Angels (36-36), Baltimore Orioles (33-34), Detroit Tigers (32-35), Kansas City Royals (32-35), and Toronto Blue Jays (32-35).

Despite a lot of ugly baseball lately, the struggling Seattle Mariners are still only three games back in the Wild Card race. It means that a hot streak could easily move the team up the standings, but it has become even tougher to pass the eight teams it would take to get to the postseason. The Mariners will be back on the field against the Rangers on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT, with Christian Bergman making the start. Can the team get an important win and start moving up the Wild Card standings again?

