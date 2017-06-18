Melania Trump Tweets Photo From Camp David — Twitter Freaks Out

On June 17, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump joined son Barron and husband President Donald Trump on the family’s first visit to Camp David. Joining the First Family was Melania Trump’s parents Viktor and Amalija Knav, as reported by ABC News. Melania quickly tweeted a photo from Camp David on Twitter with the caption she and her family were enjoying their family weekend. Though many supporters quickly wished the family a happy Father’s Day and suggested President Trump get some time to rest, others weren’t as positive about the weekend getaway. Some used Twitter to suggest Trump resign as president, Melania divorce Trump, or even write a tell-all book for millions. Others looked to the Camp David photo and noted that Melania, Barron, and Trump were missing from the picture, as some indication things weren’t as happy as they seem.

Here is the photo Melania Trump tweeted from Camp David.

Here are some Twitter responses.

Please convince Donald to resign. America is terrified he will kill us all. Thank you. Amen #Resist — Lise (@sheepandstars) June 18, 2017

Are you wearing invisibility cloaks? — ????????Chris Valley (@stevalley) June 18, 2017

The responses continued with some making innuendos regarding President Trump’s tweets about being investigated due to the firing of FBI director James Comey. Some warned Melania to leave President Trump before he takes her down with him. Some chose to interrupt Melania Trump’s vacation tweet by reminding her that an overwhelming proportion of United States citizens believe President Trump should be impeached. Some even offered advice saying if Melania Trump were to divorce Donald now, they could renegotiate their marital prenuptial agreement.

Pretty soon, you'll be visiting donald in prison pic.twitter.com/0zn4Kt7D7F — Kim Jong Orange (@LogjamminPete) June 18, 2017

A whopping 61% of Americans believe Trump committed an impeachable offensehttps://t.co/dJRe5INtnc — HardcoreLiberal???? (@Lordpein3497) June 18, 2017

Melania, threaten to divorce him now! Maximum leverage right now, he'll have to renegotiate the prenup!!! — william lai (@wlai) June 18, 2017

The debate following Melania’s Camp David twitter photo continued and then devolved into a battle between Trump’s supporters and those who described themselves as liberals and part of the resistance. Though many Twitter users pointed out that President Trump has taken a lot of weekend visits to Florida since entering the Oval Office, many were happy that he was spending Father’s Day with Melania and Barron.

Camp David is located in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park. Due to the First Family’s visit, the National Park Service issued a notice that certain portions of the park would be closed due to heightened security. The notice stated the impacted region of the park would be closed until 5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Those planning on visiting the park during Father's Day weekend would need to find somewhere else to go.

