‘Bachelor’ Stars React To Wedding Of Evan Bass And Carly Waddell In Mexico After ‘Paradise’ Scandal

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are officially man and wife—and they didn’t let that Bachelor in Paradise shutdown spoil their plans to get married in front of ABC’s cameras. According to People, the too-cute Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds exchanged “I do’s” in front of a small group of family and friends in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the beachside ceremony as ABC’s cameras rolled.

“Everything happened for a reason,” Carly Waddell told People ahead of her wedding to Evan.

“It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

Bass and Waddell’s wedding is happy news after a rocky week for the Bachelor franchise. The couple met last summer on the ABC reality show and became the only couple out of three to make their engagement last in the real world. But production of this season’s incarnation of The Bachelor summertime spinoff was shut down last week after allegations of “misconduct” on the set after a drunken sexual encounter between two castmates. Evan and Carly’s wedding was reportedly supposed to air on this summer’s now-defunct season of Bachelor in Paradise.

While the 2017 Bachelor in Paradise cast was sent home from Mexico last week, People reports that show alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert were on hand for Evan Bass and Carly Waddell’s wedding ceremony.

Paradise at last! Congratulations Carly and Evan! ❤️????#blessed #BachelorinParadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT

On the heels of the news of Evan and Carly’s wedding, Bachelor stars took to social media to wish the couple congratulations. Many Bachelor Nation alums, including Bachelor in Paradise castmates Derek Peth, Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton and others who were sent home from Mexico last week, posted messages for Bass and Waddell on Twitter.

Congrats Evan and Carly! Beyond happy for you guys! ???? @ebassclinics @carlywaddell — Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) June 17, 2017

So happy for Carly and Evan!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) June 17, 2017

Evan Bass is passionate about the Bachelor in Paradise franchise. Just one day before his wedding to Waddell, Bass penned an emotional plea for the Hollywood Reporter in which he begged ABC keep the show on the air. Evan revealed that it saddened him to think that other couples would miss out on finding love the way he did on the ABC reality show.

“I believe I have one of the most epic love stories of any reality TV love, and I don’t want these stories to end,” Bass wrote.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell’s wedding will reportedly be shown on ABC at some point later this year. A source close to the show told People that Bachelor in Paradise is definitely canceled for this season, so it is unclear how ABC will use the footage from Evan and Carly’s big day.

You can see Evan Bass’s Paradise proposal to Carly in the video below.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes]