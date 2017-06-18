‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Morgan Fairchild Says Anjelica Deveraux Is ‘So Twisted’

DOOL spoilers teased that someone from the past would cause trouble for Adrienne (Judi Evans) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Recently, it was announced that Morgan Fairchild was cast to play Anjelica Deveraux. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actress discussed her character and described what it was like on set.

The storyline all began when Adrienne talked to Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about someone named Sebastian Howard. According to paperwork from the bank, he has the power to call in the loan. This means that Adrienne and Jennifer would lose the Spectator. However, Adrienne couldn’t seem to find a way to contact Sebastian, so Steve agreed to look into it. Although he hit obstacles while searching, he finally came across a lead, which took him to New York.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Steve walked into a New York office to confront Sebastian. Instead, he found Anjelica Deveaux. Soon, it became clear that she was the mysterious Sebastian Howard. Even after all the years that have passed, she still wants Adrienne to pay for “stealing” Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Steve explained that the two were divorced, but that didn’t matter to Anjelica.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Morgan Fairchild explained that she enjoyed filming DOOL. At the time, she had pneumonia, but said everyone was very kind to her, even though she kept coughing. Some actors don’t know anything about their character or the storyline until the day of filming. This was not the case with Fairchild. She met with producers to get some background on Anjelica. However, they would not tell the actress where it would lead.

“She sounded like a very interesting character and actually, I had known Judith Chapman [who previously played Anjelica]. She did the first episode of Flamingo Road with us. So, I was stepping in, trying to figure out what I could bring to this character and what I could do even though I didn’t know where it was going.”

Morgan Fairchild vaguely described Anjelica Deveraux. It sounds like after all these years, the character has not changed.

“She’s just so twisted! But that’s very interesting for me. I play bad girls a lot. She seems to come from such a weird place and seem so twisted by her anger and her venom; it’s been eating her up all these years.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Anjelica was last seen on Days Of Our Lives in 1991.

While filming, Fairchild ran across some familiar people. She knew Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) from around town. However, she never had the chance to work with them until her Days Of Our Lives appearance. During her stint on the soap opera, she made a few friends.

“And then I met Judi Evans. What a doll. Deidre, Judi, and I became like the Three Musketeers. We would crack each other up so much. I have two new best friends. You have no idea how much fun we had. Everybody would come and sit in different dressing rooms, either Deidre’s or mine and hang out and gab.”

What do you think of what Morgan Fairchild had to say about Anjelica Deveraux on DOOL?

