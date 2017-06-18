Detroit Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder For Running Over Boyfriend After Argument, Police Say

An argument turns deadly when a 20-year-old woman, Danisha L. Mathis, of Detroit, Michigan, allegedly ran over her boyfriend, according to CBS Detroit. On the night of June 13, the suspect was reportedly driving a Ford Fusion in the 21000 block of W. Seven Mile Road near Lahser, chasing her boyfriend, Terrence Ricks, Jr., 25, as he was running away on foot.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office stated that when Ricks began running on a sidewalk, Mathis supposedly pressed on the accelerator and hit her boyfriend with her car, dragging him underneath the vehicle for several feet before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene and rushed Ricks to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries just shortly after arrival.

The following day, which was about three hours after the alleged murder took place, Mathis was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail. She is now facing first-degree murder charges.

During a Detroit Police Commission meeting that was held on Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig stated that investigators were able to use cameras, which are a component of the Project Green Light, to help identify Mathis as the murder suspect.

Detroit police officials stated that before Mathis allegedly struck and killed her boyfriend with her vehicle, the pair were arguing. It is unknown what the couple was arguing about or where it took place, but an investigation will be conducted to ascertain a possible motive for the killing.

A Go Fund Me page was created to help the family with the victim’s funeral expenses. Relatives were able to amass $1,475 in donations, but they are seeking $5,000.

On Saturday, June 17, family and friends gathered at the corner of W. Seven Miles and Trinity, where Ricks was purportedly run over and killed by his girlfriend, for a candlelight vigil to honor the victim and say a prayer.

A probable cause hearing will be held on June 26, and a preliminary exam is set for July 3 in the Thirty-sixth District Court. If Mathis is found guilty of intentionally mowing down her boyfriend and killing him, she could face life in prison.

[Featured Image by Rachel Ricks/Go Fund Me]