‘Riverdale’ Season 2: KJ Apa Says Archie’s Life Is Going To Change Dramatically

Riverdale, the TV series based on Archie Comics, was a surprise hit this year, with solid ratings and a dedicated following on social media. It’s no surprise, then, that the series was renewed for a second season, which will debut on October 11. At this point, fans are eager to hear every piece of information and spoilers for Season 2 – and recently, both KJ Apa (who portrays Archie Andrews) and Riverdale’s showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, have provided some hints about things we can expect to see when the series returns.

Season 1 of Riverdale ended with a major cliffhanger – Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was shot by a mysterious gunman at the diner, and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) narration following that scene, hinted that the shooting wasn’t a random mugging. Will Fred die, and will Luke Perry even return to reprise his role in Season 2?

KJ Apa spoke with TVLine at the CW upfronts (a gathering in which the networks showcase their shows to advertisers) and was asked whether the fact that Luke Perry was there, means something about his appearances on Season 2.

According to KJ, Fred’s fate is yet to be decided – but in any case, the shooting will have dramatic consequences in Season 2.

“The death of Fred is still unclear, but either way, it’s going to change Archie’s life forever. We’re going to see a darker side to him for sure.”

In another recent interview, as reported by the Inquisitr, KJ also explained that the shooting will not only affect Archie but the whole town. According to him, Riverdale is going to be divided between the north side and the south side, and everyone will have to pick a side.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa provided some more spoilers recently when he spoke with Entertainment Weekly where he talked about the upcoming arrival of Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) father, Hiram Lodge, who will be portrayed by Mark Consuelos. Season 1 ended with Hiram, who appears to have had many shady dealings in town, being released from prison. How will his arrival affect Veronica’s life and the rest of the town?

“Hiram is a family man, he loves and treasures his wife and especially his daughter. But there’s no denying that we’ve built up someone who has very dark dealings and who has a criminal past. He’s not like the Serpents, who are a street-level gang. He’s operating at a much higher level and has tentacles everywhere. The questions will be: Is Hiram truly reformed? What does he want? How does Veronica figure into his plans? How will Archie figure into his plans?”

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Twitter account is another good source of information for fans looking to find out more details about Season 2. According to images posted by Roberto, the scripts for Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of Season 2 are ready. The first episode will be called “A Kiss Before Dying” (which will undoubtedly deal with the aftermath of Fred’s shooting), the second episode will be called “Nighthawks,” and Episode 3 will be called “The Watcher In The Woods.”

In his reveal of Episode 3, Roberto also sends a warning to Riverdale’s Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), as he urges fans to tell Kevin not to go into the woods, adding the hashtag #Prayforkevin. Looks like Casey’s character (who was upgraded to season regular on Season 2) is going to find himself in a lot of danger.

Riverdale Season 2 will debut on The CW on Wednesday, October 11.

