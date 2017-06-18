Angelina Jolie And Kids Take Off, Leaving Brad Pitt To Spend Father’s Day Alone

Just when it seemed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had reached some kind of cordial agreement in matters of the custody of their six children, Father’s Day may have presented a new wrinkle. Just as the special day for dads begins to dawn, reports indicate Angelina and the kids have boarded a plane at LAX and left Pitt stranded alone on Sunday.

Angelina Jolie Takes A Sudden Holiday With The Kids

Daily Mail reports that Ms. Jolie was seen ushering her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 8, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 12, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, 8, and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 13, through Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night.

Dressed to avoid avid fans, Angelina wore a dark green trench coat and dark, over-sized sunglasses, as she held hands with Vivienne and led the rest of the kids throughout the terminal.

It’s unclear whether the trip was planned in advance or was a sudden decision but either way, Jolie hasn’t planned for spending Father’s Day with her estranged husband. If Brad expected something otherwise, he’s likely to be disappointed.

It may be possible that Pitt is aware of the plans, considering he only lives five minutes away from the new residence taken up by Angelina and the children. Ms. Jolie recently bought a $25 million mansion, while Pitt still maintains a residence at the Los Feliz property, which Brad has said was the first home for the now separated family.

Angelina Prepped For The Trip With A Recent Shopping Trip

Vogue reports that Ms. Jolie was indulging in some retail therapy just a couple of days ago, possibly picking out new outfits for the weekend getaway. Abandoning the traditional white top she usually favors, Angelina was dressed in black from head to toe, including her matching tall leather boots.

Only a light-colored handbag added a measure of light to the outfit. Jolie seemed comfortable with the hands-free messenger bag slung on her arm for the shopping trip, but she traded that in for a larger item for the flight. While escorting the Jolie-Pitt children through LAX, Angelina carried an Everlane book tote with her.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt hasn’t revealed any plans for Father’s Day. As he’ll obviously be alone for the special Sunday, Pitt may take a holiday of his own. As Brad once revealed, he finds the Los Feliz residence particularly lonely at certain times.

“It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica,” Pitt previously said.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]