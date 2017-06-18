Margaret Atwood Will Give Input On ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 came to an end last week, and Hulu subscribers desperately want to know what the plans are regarding Season 2.

May contain spoilers for someone who hasn’t watched all of Season 1.

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of watching The Handmaid’s Tale, it is the adaption of a novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985. For the most part, Season 1 followed the storyline of the book very closely.

The storyline follows life in a dystopian society called Gilead. Within this dystopian society, families are torn apart. The women who can have children are forced to become handmaids to the commanders of this new world. Basically, the women who can have children are forced to serve as surrogate slaves with the home of repopulating their society.

Elisabeth Moss is the leading lady of the show, playing the role of Offred. Her name before the government was overthrown and she became captive was June. June had a husband named Luke and a daughter named Hannah. In the very first episode, viewers watched as June was captured and her daughter was ripped from her arms. As the season progressed, viewers got to see what had happened leading up to June becoming a handmaid. While viewers had no idea what happened to June’s daughter Hannah until the season finale, they learned a few episodes ago that Luke had actually survived and managed to make it safely to Canada.

According to Screen Rant, Margaret Atwood will be giving input on Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale. In fact, she and showrunner Bruce Miller have already done a lot of discussing regarding where the characters will go from here. Miller even revealed that plans and ideas for Season 2 had been made long before the series was even renewed.

Season 2 will be a real turning point for the series as it will play a huge factor in whether or not the series gets renewed for additional seasons. The reason why Season 2 is so important is because there is no text for it to be based on or adapted from. This is arguably one of the biggest reasons why it is so crucial for Margaret Atwood to be giving input on the direction the story lines and characters should take. It is the best way for the writers and producers to ensure the show continues to have the same feel it did with Season 1.

Are you curious to find out where Offred is headed and whether or not Luke can save his daughter Hannah? If you haven’t watched it yet, all episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu. Be sure to let us know what you thought of Season 1 and what you think of Margaret Atwood giving input for Season 2 in the comments down below.

