Ahead Of Anniversary, Baby Plans Take Khloe Kardashian To Tropical Getaway With ‘He’s Yummy’ Beau Tristan

Ahead of their one-year anniversary, Khloe Kardashian enjoyed a romantic vacation with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to share photos from their tropical getaway.

The two have been dating since fall last year and the vacation comes after a stressful time for her basketball beau.

Now that basketball season is over, it’s back to living the sweet life! Khloe Kardashian and “yummy” BF Tristan Thompson hopped on a plane to paradise where they soaked up the sunshine and splashed around in the pool.

With the NBA Finals going on, the past few weeks have been seriously stressful and frustrating for Tristan. The Cleveland Cavaliers came close to taking home the championship. But, on Monday in Game 5, Tristan and the Cavs lost the NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors with a score of 129-120.

During the season, Khloe proved to be a supportive girlfriend. She kept quiet during the Playoffs because she didn’t want to distract him and was often found cheering on her boyfriend from the sidelines.

But now it seems that the time has come to take the plunge. Hollywood Life had reported earlier that the lovebirds were planning on taking a trip as soon as basketball season ended. And Tristan and the Good American designer actually have another major goal up their sleeves — and it involves planning and starting a family. Khloe recently came off of birth control.

It was revealed by the 32-year-old reality star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently that she is starting to have “The Talk” with her sweetheart and are already talking about having children.

“He wants to have like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she shared. “We could start at one and then grow from there.”

“I am really, really excited about my future with Tristan,” she added. “We’re doing so well, and I’m looking forward to see where all that goes.”

It is a known fact that Khloe Kardashian has wanted to become a mother for a long time now. She tried so hard with ex-hubby Lamar Odom but it just wasn’t happening due to a mix of marital drama and fertility issues.

“He’s yummy!”

On Saturday, Khloe took to Snapchat to share photos of her 26-years-old boyfriend. In the photo, Tristan relaxed in a floatie as his ladylove took pictures from the poolside.

In one snap, the reality beauty showed just how much she was in love with her Cleveland Cavaliers beau.

However, clairvoyant Tyler Henry on the June 4 episode of Hollywood Medium had warned Khloe that love is “not at its peak” right now. But when Khloe asked about her current relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Tyler told her, “So long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we’re fine.”

