‘Avengers: Infinity War’s’ Scarlett Johanson Confirms Over 60 Superheroes

Comic Book Movie reports Scarlett Johansson went on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show over the weekend and revealed a plot detail about 2018’s superhero orgy blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War that is absolutely huge in more ways than one. Johansson said the film will contain more than 60 distinct superheroes from the Marvel Comics Cinematic Universe, an absolutely stunning figure that made even Colbert himself do a double-take on his own show.
Johansson was hesitant to say anything about the movies when Colbert prompted her, making it clear that she might get into deep trouble for lifting the curtain on even the smallest bit of the top-secret two-part film project. After some pause, she decided to reveal something she deemed spoiler-free. It seems Scarlett’s discretion filter may be broken, though, because what she said was actually pretty amazing.
“The Infinity Wars, there are at one point 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it,” she recounted.
If you are shocked by that massive figure, you are not alone. Colbert himself raised his eyebrows and had to make sure he had heard Scarlett Johansson right.
“What?” he asked disbelievingly. “In one scene?”
“Yeah, there’s a lot,” Johansson confirmed.
“In one particular scene scene, there’s like 30.”
Everyone figured Avengers:Infinity War would be going big — it had to in order to top recent Marvel superhero mashups Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War — but no one would have guessed it would go that big. Comicbook points out that even fitting that many distinct superheroes on screen without sacrificing cohesion will be quite a feat. Not that Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo are incapable of such a feat, but it will be fascinating to see how well they can pull it off.
Reddit user Leckere points out that such a scene will carry a gargantuan amount of weight and will either lift or break the hearts of countless Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, so the Russo brothers had better bring their A-game.
“Pretty much the payoff after a decade of character development and world-building by that point,” Leckere writes. “No pressure…”
Johansson herself acknowledged on the show that Avengers: Infinity War’s superhero count is absolutely insane, and she even poked fun at the situation.
“There’s so many of us, I don’t even know who’s a Marvel character and who’s a crew member,” she deadpanned, also joking that there is probably room for Colbert in the movie if he himself wants to take on the face of a Marvel superhero.
Johansson, of course, plays the hero known as “Black Widow,” alter-ego of Natasha Romanoff. A report published a few days ago by the Inquisitr details who will be joining her in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the actors and heroes that are rumored to be on the docket.
That brings the total to 41. Even if all of those characters really did end up in Avengers: Infinity War, it would only be about two-thirds of the complete superhero list set to show their faces. That’s pretty huge news for Marvel fans and movie buffs alike.
The movie won’t actually hit theaters until May 4, 2018. In the meantime, though, let us know which Marvel heroes would you like to see appear in Avengers: Infinity War by speaking out in the comments section below.
