‘Avengers: Infinity War’s’ Scarlett Johanson Confirms Over 60 Superheroes

Comic Book Movie reports Scarlett Johansson went on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show over the weekend and revealed a plot detail about 2018’s superhero orgy blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War that is absolutely huge in more ways than one. Johansson said the film will contain more than 60 distinct superheroes from the Marvel Comics Cinematic Universe, an absolutely stunning figure that made even Colbert himself do a double-take on his own show.

Johansson was hesitant to say anything about the movies when Colbert prompted her, making it clear that she might get into deep trouble for lifting the curtain on even the smallest bit of the top-secret two-part film project. After some pause, she decided to reveal something she deemed spoiler-free. It seems Scarlett’s discretion filter may be broken, though, because what she said was actually pretty amazing.

“The Infinity Wars, there are at one point 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it,” she recounted.

If you are shocked by that massive figure, you are not alone. Colbert himself raised his eyebrows and had to make sure he had heard Scarlett Johansson right.

“What?” he asked disbelievingly. “In one scene?”

“Yeah, there’s a lot,” Johansson confirmed.

“In one particular scene scene, there’s like 30.”

Everyone figured Avengers:Infinity War would be going big — it had to in order to top recent Marvel superhero mashups Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War — but no one would have guessed it would go that big. Comicbook points out that even fitting that many distinct superheroes on screen without sacrificing cohesion will be quite a feat. Not that Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo are incapable of such a feat, but it will be fascinating to see how well they can pull it off.

Reddit user Leckere points out that such a scene will carry a gargantuan amount of weight and will either lift or break the hearts of countless Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, so the Russo brothers had better bring their A-game.

“Pretty much the payoff after a decade of character development and world-building by that point,” Leckere writes. “No pressure…”

Johansson herself acknowledged on the show that Avengers: Infinity War’s superhero count is absolutely insane, and she even poked fun at the situation.

“There’s so many of us, I don’t even know who’s a Marvel character and who’s a crew member,” she deadpanned, also joking that there is probably room for Colbert in the movie if he himself wants to take on the face of a Marvel superhero.

Johansson, of course, plays the hero known as “Black Widow,” alter-ego of Natasha Romanoff. A report published a few days ago by the Inquisitr details who will be joining her in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the actors and heroes that are rumored to be on the docket.

Names that are absolutely confirmed include:

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther

Paul Bettany as Vision

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Vin Diesel as Groot

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Karen Gillan as Nebula (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Wong as Wong (Doctor Strange)

That’s 21 names. The Russo brothers and others working on the movie have also name-dropped some others, such as:

Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Don Cheadle as War Machine

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Benicio Del Toro as The Collector

And then there are a few others whose inclusion in Avengers: Age of Ultron is rumored, mainly based on their appearance in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe properties.

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Michael Rooker as Yondu

Winston Duke as M’Baku/Man Ape

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Idris Elba as Heimdall

Jamie Alexander as Sif

Anthony Hopkins as Odin

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Stan Lee as Stan Lee/Uatu the Watcher

Glenn Close as Nova Prime

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

That brings the total to 41. Even if all of those characters really did end up in Avengers: Infinity War, it would only be about two-thirds of the complete superhero list set to show their faces. That’s pretty huge news for Marvel fans and movie buffs alike.

