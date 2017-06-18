‘The Originals’ Season 4 Finale Spoilers: To Save Hope, Mikaelson Family To Make ‘Greatest Sacrifice Ever’

The Originals Season 4 finale is titled “Feast Of All Sinners” and airs next week on The CW network. With the shocking events of the last episode, what can fans expect? The synopsis and an extended promo have been released. The Mikaelson family is going to have to make their greatest sacrifice ever in order to save Hope (Summer Fontana) from The Hollow.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the television series.

On the last episode of The Originals, The Hollow possessed Hope Mikaelson. The characters thought they defeated the villain, but it turns out that they were wrong. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the show is searching for someone to play a teenage Hope. That means that she survives, but will she be the same after all of this is over? Could another member of the Mikaelson family die in order to save the little girl?

According to Spoiler TV, the synopsis for the Season 4 finale reveals the Mikaelsons will make their greatest sacrifice. Since family means everything to the characters, this has fans worried that a fan-favorite could die. Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will have to trust Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) in a final attempt to defeat The Hollow. In “Feast Of All Sinners,” Vincent is going to come up with a final, desperate plan to eliminate the greatest threat they have ever known and save Hope at the same time.

The Originals Season 4 finale is being described as “explosive.” However, how will they save Hope Mikaelson if The Hollow’s spirit is inside her body? How does one defeat a villain that cannot be killed? Remember, The Hollow is the most powerful witch in the history of New Orleans. The task won’t be easy and the family is going to have to use all of their resources, power, magic, and alliances to get rid of the evil entity once and for all.

What do you think is going to happen in The Originals Season 4 finale? Do you believe a major character will die in order to save Hope Mikaelson? Find out when The CW airs “Feast Of All Sinners” on June 23.

