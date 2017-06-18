‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: Ryan Murphy Gives New Details On What Inspired The Theme

American Horror Story Season 7 is all the buzz during these dog days of summer with rising interest in what the theme will be. But those details have been kept a secret, for the most part.

With what appears to be a political springboard for Season 7 of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy has enlightened fans as to how the theme was inspired. Although he fell just short of actually announcing the name of Season 7 on AHS, he did give out a few details in regards to what the characters may be going through when he spoke with the Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of American Horror Story have been mostly docile or unwelcoming to a political theme for Season 7 of the FX show. But you really shouldn’t jump to conclusions just yet. As with any shows of this powerful magnitude, Season 7 of AHS will always surprise you and give you content that you were never expecting.

This, of course, leads us to what Ryan Murphy has revealed about Season 7 of AHS when he was asked about using politics in the show.

“Yes, it is a true American horror story, and we’re leaning into it,” Ryan Murphy said. “[Next season’s] American Horror Story begins with election night and the national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear.”

.@MrRPMurphy teases how he plans to tackle the 2016 election in the upcoming season of ‘American Horror Story’ @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/i6wEby9RFj — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2017

The essence of horror in both cinema and TV is not something that most people pick up on right away. There is a question that every fan has to ask themselves about a horror movie if they were scared or just entertained. That question is the most basic: Can this story come true, and if not, can some of it?

That answer to the many seasons of American Horror Story is subjective, but for the most part, they can be categorized as natural or supernatural horror. Season 1 was supernatural. Season 2 was natural (except for the aliens and the monsters behind the asylum). Season 3 was supernatural. Season 4 was natural (with the exception of Edward Mordrake). Season 5 was supernatural. Season 6 was supernatural.

What is your favourite season of American Horror Story? #AHS pic.twitter.com/JJOTH36vgp — RYANLEEJOHNSON.COM (@ryanleejohnson) June 11, 2017

So obviously, AHS has enjoyed many seasons of supernatural horror and less about real life horror (even if it is fictional). So when Ryan Murphy says that Season 7 of American Horror Story will kick off on election night and feature the “euphoria and the fear,” that means he is trying to ground the series in reality to give it a more horrifying vibe.

There has been no word yet as to when Season 7 of American Horror Story will premiere on FX this fall.

[Featured Image by FX]