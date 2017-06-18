Watch Cameroon Vs. Chile Confederations Cup Match Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of World Cup Prelude

Group B competition in the eight-team 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup gets underway on Sunday with a showdown that will live stream from Moscow, with African Cup of Nations winners Cameroon taking on Chile. The Chileans surprised Lionel Messi and Argentina last year to take the Copa America — the South American championship — earning the country its first-ever berth in the Confederations Cup, held this year in Russia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cameroon vs. Chile Confederations Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time on Sunday, June 18, at Otkrytiye Arena in the Russian capital city of Moscow. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live stream starting at 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the game gets underway at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific.

While Chile are heavy favorites, with British bookmakers placing the odds at five to one in favor of the South American title holders, one of their key players — Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez — appears likely to miss the contest with an ankle sprain. Sanchez tweaked the ankle during a training session on Thursday.

But with or without Sanchez, Cameroon’s Belgian Manager Hugo Broos believes that he has the potential key to staging an upset over the Chile side.

“We must have a good defense. If we don’t have this, we won’t win the game tomorrow,” Broos said at a Saturday press conference. “We have an offensive tactic for Sunday but we are also aware of the power of Chile’s attacking players. Modern football is defending and attacking.”

Watch Broos deliver his remarks ahead of the Cameroon vs. Chile match in the video below.

Cameroon’s Benjamin Moukandjo, who plays club football with French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, said that the unity of the Cameroon team gives the underdog side a chance against the world’s top competition.

“Over time, and especially during the Cup of Nations campaign, we all became firm friends. We headed off to the tournament as a team, but while we were there we became a family,” the 28-year-old forward said. “We knew that we had to create a real team spirit so that we could compete with nations with talented individuals, because we don’t have any real stars in the team.”

The FIFA Confederations Cup has been contested every four years since 1997, in the year before the FIFA World Cup and in the same country, acting in essence as a dress rehearsal for the world’s most popular sporting tournament. But the winner of the Confederations Cup has never, at least not yet, gone on to win the World Cup.

Can The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon overcome tremendous odds and gain their first win in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia? Or will South American champions Chile make their Confederations Cup debut a memorable one, taking home a victory over their African rivals? To find out, watch the Cameroon Vs. Chile FIFA Confederations Cup Group B match live stream from 45,300-seat Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow, Russia, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Cameroon Vs. Chile Confederations Cup Match stream live on their TV sets.

Cameron and Chile fans without cable login credentials can watch the 2017 Confederations Cup showdown stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports Two, which carries the Group B match live from Moscow. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Cameroon vs. Chile FIFA Confederations Cup Group B opening match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in Great Britain.

