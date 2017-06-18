‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Return Date Update: Everything To Know Before Episode 2 Release

Rick and Morty Season 3 unexpectedly premiered on April Fools’ Day, but after dropping only one episode, the series went on a hiatus again. The animated sitcom is expected to return with the rest of Season 3 episodes this summer.

Here are the details revealed till now for Rick and Morty Season 3 to tide fans over until Episode 2’s release.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Return Date

There is no official word on when the series will return with Episode 2, but it is being speculated that the next episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 may probably air sometime in July. Season 2 of the Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon-created series premiered on Sunday, July 26, 2015.

A day after Episode 1 released on Saturday, April 1, the animated series’ official Twitter account posted on its feed that there would be no more adventures until this summer.

“Rick is free, but he won’t be going on more adventures until this summer. A pickle will rise…”

Episode 2 Title

The upcoming episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 is titled “Rickmancing the Stone.” The title is said to be a pun on the action-adventure romantic comedy Romancing the Stone(1984). In the movie, a romance writer (Kathleen Turner) finds herself entangled in a dangerous adventure when her sister gets kidnapped by antiquities smugglers in Colombia.

It’s Going to Get Darker

Episode 1 of the new season, titled “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” hinted that things are going to get darker in the upcoming episodes of Rick and Morty Season 3. In the closing moments of the premiere episode, Rick (voiced by Justin Roiland) told his grandson Morty (also voiced by Justin Roiland), “It gets darker, Morty. Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures.”

Rick also revealed his real goal. It is to get hands on McDonald’s Szechuan sauce.

"In 1998 they had this promotion for the Disney film Mulan, where they created a new sauce for the McNuggets called Szechuan sauce." pic.twitter.com/iWAszRkm4G — Rick & Morty Quotes (@rick_morty_bot) April 2, 2017

Number of Episodes in Rick and Morty Season 3

The first season of the series consisted of 11 episodes, while the second season featured 10 episodes. Rick and Morty Season 3 is reportedly a 14-episode season.

Reason Behind Delay

Earlier this year, co-creator Dan Harmon told the audience at the Sundance Film Festival that he was responsible for the delay in the release of Rick and Morty Season 3 episodes. Indiewire also quoted him as saying, “Rick and Morty keeps taking longer and longer to write.” He, however, had no clue why it was taking longer to write.

Moreover, he set off speculations that the co-creators were not on good terms, and because of their fights, the series did not return with Season 3 in 2016 as it was originally planned.

“We [Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon] have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights. Well, we didn’t fight during Season 2, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let’s stop fighting!”

My original rough thumbnails for the Rick and Morty pilot open credits. We changed a lot of this for series. pic.twitter.com/t7Rd5w8jb2 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) April 7, 2017

Later, Dan Harmon took to Twitter to clarify his comments. He said that the fights between him and Justin Roiland were not the reason behind the delay, adding that they were slow and in fact, “ironically,” their no-fighting might have resulted in the delay in the release of Rick and Morty Season 3 episodes.

The co-creator also said that they avoid updating fans due to two reasons: they do not want fans to harass the creative team, and it was Adult Swim’s business to provide information on the schedule.

9. The other is that it is out of our jurisdiction to discuss schedule. That's Adult Swim's biz. Totally unrelated. Hence the info shortage. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

Rick and Morty fans are likely to forget all about the delay and the frustrating wait for new episodes once Season 3 begins in earnest this summer.

[Featured Image by Rick and Morty/Facebook]