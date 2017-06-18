Did Prince Harry Put A Ring On It? Meghan Markle Wearing New Gold Diamond Ring–But Not On That Finger!

Harry has put a ring on his love, Meghan–but this particular ring is a gold, diamond thumb ring. It appears that royal watchers everywhere, who are awaiting the big announcement of a proposal between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle may have to wait just a big longer.

According to the Daily Mail, the ring was given to her six weeks ago, well before Pippa Middleton’s lavish wedding this year. It is reported that the Suits actress treasures the gift, yet apparently does not want to part with her sparkling band in order to get it properly fitted. A source from the set revealed that she takes it off when she portrays her character, Rachel Zane. They also revealed that not only did Markle tell everyone that she got it from Harry, but she expressed some concern that she could lose the oversized ring.

“She’s happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it.”

For anyone counting, Prince Harry has now given the American actress a necklace, a beaded bracelet, a bangle, and now a gold, diamond thumb band. Could a fifth piece of jewelry be the charm?

The first gift was a his-and-hers blue and white bracelet that she wears on her left wrist, while he wears his on his right. This was the clue that this relationship was heading in a serious direction.

Prince Harry also gave her a gold, Maya Brenner necklace that has the first letter of each of their initials, H and M, as well as a gold arrow ring with the letter H on it. According to the publication, when the couple is apart, she creates a special code in how she arranges these three charms, which is something only he understands. They have their special love code! They will not be apart too much longer, as Harry will soon be in Toronto where the actress films Suits, and where he will host the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle at the #Suits live table read and Q&A session at @ATXFestival in Austin, Texas | June 11, 2017 pic.twitter.com/NHaWKEP4jp — Meghan Markle News (@meg_markle) June 11, 2017

Next to the new thumb ring, perhaps the most symbolically significant piece of jewelry that the prince has given his actress girlfriend, was a Cartier Love bracelet. According to the Telegraph, it is like a chastity belt, as it is designed to be locked with a screwdriver. First designed in 1969, Cartier first presented the bracelet during a New York ceremony with 25 couples. Elizabeth Taylor, who was in the midst of a mercurial marriage to Richard Burton, was presented one, as was Sophia Loren, who stayed married to producer Carlo Ponti until his death in 2007. Tom Cruise gave one to Katie Holmes after she gave birth to Suri, so while the piece of jewelry is binding, the actual romantic results of the Cartier Love bangle are mixed.

According to the paper, this $6,400 bracelet is such a celebrity status symbol, like the coveted Birkin bag, that such stars as Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner, Pippa Middleton, and Harry’s beloved, deceased mother, Princess Diana wear it.

This was the second gift given to Markle, symbolizing to the world that she was “locked into a relationship” with Harry. It is not clear if the bracelet that Meghan is wearing was actually Diana’s, yet there appears to be a sentimental quality to this piece, as well as that of binding love.

Kylie Jenner had posted on Snapchat that her numerous Love bracelets were locked in for several years, and she required the services of a few security guards to remove the jewelry from her arm. In addition, the TSA dislikes these bracelets as they set off alarms at the airport. There have been no reports that the globetrotting Markle has held up any lines with her beloved bauble, but odds are, if this should be the case, the media will report it.

What do you think of Meghan Markle’s new thumb ring? Do you think that Prince Harry should just formally propose to his girlfriend, or do you think that this is an appropriate gift for a couple that has been dating just under a year, but is definitely serious about their relationship?

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]