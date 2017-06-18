General Hospital has been plagued by rumored cast departures in the past few weeks. While some viewers have been worrying over the potential departure of their favorite characters, another cast member will be returning to the ABC soap opera: Kirsten Storms. How will Maxie’s return affect Nathan and the residents of Port Charles?

“Naxie” fans may need to start getting worried over the fate of their favorite couple, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie. The latest episodes of General Hospital may be paving the way for an explosive return of Kirsten Storms’ character, Maxie.

Viewers have been anxiously waiting for Maxie’s return and her reunion with her husband, Nathan, on General Hospital. However, since Maxie left Port Charles, she has never called, emailed, or messaged Nathan, leading to speculation that Maxie is up to something that may ultimately lead to their breakup.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it is possible that Maxie is getting cozy with someone while she is away from Nathan, especially since General Hospital has been casting new actors and actresses to join the ABC soap opera. One of the new actors joining GH may play the role of Maxie’s fling, who will follow her back to Port Charles.

It is also possible that Nathan will be the one to give in to temptation while Maxie is away. General Hospital spoilers from the publication note that Amy has been keen on securing her book deal and she will need to do a lot of convincing to get Nathan to pose as Man Landers.

This growing closeness between Amy and Nathan may lead to something intimate. This might help make Maxie’s return to General Hospital more interesting, but “Naxie” fans hope that there won’t be a third party between Nathan and Maxie since they have been apart for awhile and they deserve to happily reunite with each other after all.

Rocking some CindyLouWho hair today A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Kirsten Storms has been confirmed to return to GH soon after taking a break from the ABC soap opera in March. The show’s official Facebook page recently teased Nathan and Maxie’s reunion, but the date of Storms’ official return to the show has yet to be announced.

This isn’t the first time Storms has taken a break from General Hospital. In 2016, Storms left the ABC soap because of her skin issues, which forced the show to do a recast and Molly Burnett took over the role of Maxie.

Do you think Maxie and Nathan will divorce on General Hospital?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]