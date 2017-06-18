DeMario Jackson Planning Tell-All TV Interview To Tell His Side Of The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson is getting ready to tell his side of the story. Hollywood Life reports that the embattled former cast member on Bachelor in Paradise is ready to hit back at the people who allege that he committed sexual assault on the set of the hit reality TV show.

“DeMario is negotiating a big TV interview to share his side of the story after the BIP scandal,” a source told Hollywood Life. “The top contenders are Good Morning America or Entertainment Tonight. He desperately wants to clear his name. He’s scared that these terrible accusations will damage his reputation and stick with him forever. He’s a good guy and he wants people to know he did nothing wrong.”

DeMario has some obvious reasons to try to save face since news of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal. He claims that he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter in the aftermath. He has since been staying at his parents’ home

“My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” he said in an interview with Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

The videos that he is referring to are the tapes that Bachelor in Paradise producers have of the incident of “sexual misconduct” between him and fellow cast member Corinne Olympios. As Inquisitr previously reported, some claim that the tapes show Olympios was self-aware enough to consent to sexual contact with Jackson. Corinne and her camp claim the opposite is true and that Corinne even face-planted in the hot tub while she was with Jackson because she was so drunk.

Production on the show has completely shut down, and there is an ongoing investigation into what exactly happened that night.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros., the company that produces the ABC show, told Inside Edition in a statement. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations.”

As for Corinne’s camp, they claim that producers should have stopped the incident from happening. In a press statement, she said that her memory of that night still isn’t clear but she understands that “something bad” happened.

“I am a victim,” Olympios said. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

