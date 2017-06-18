‘Walking Dead’ Star And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Star In Tense Prison Film [Video]

Two stars from TV’s biggest shows have teamed up for an intense prison thriller, Shot Caller, that will have fans cheering from start to finish with the release of the new trailer. Game of Thrones star Nicolaj Coster-Waldau co-stars with The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal in this new action-packed prison drama that is so intense, fans of both TV franchises will have nothing but praise for it.

It appears as though Shot Caller, the new prison drama, will actually have much more than the two biggest TV show stars, according to Deadline. An all-star cast headlines this intense thriller, including big names like Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Evan Jones, Benjamin Bratt (Law and Order), Holt McCallany, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell, and Emory Cohen.

Nicolaj Coster-Waldau stars as the main character in Shot Caller, portraying Jacob Harlon. In the beginning, Harlon is a successful businessman in the real world until a traffic accident lands him in jail due to his blood alcohol level. Once Harlan arrives for his first day in his new lodgings, the tide quickly turns him into something that he had avoided all of his life, which is a ruthless and vile gangster that will do anything and stop at nothing to survive on the inside in the dangerous underworld of prison life.

Guided by Jeffrey Donovan’s character in the new trailer for Shot Caller, Harlan must make do with what he has in prison, which is his own powerful strength, in order to survive.

What is apparent from the trailer for Shot Caller in the very beginning is that Harlan does not have the initial mindset to survive in prison, but things quickly change into his favor. Although that does not give him the tools he needs to survive if he expects to leave prison when his time is up.

It appears as though Harlan turns into just another statistic of the American criminal justice system in Shot Caller when he is transformed into the ruthless gangster known on the inside as “Money.”

Fans can catch Nicolaj Coster-Waldau (Games of Thrones) and Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) in Shot Caller on August 18 when it is released in select theaters, and then on VOD.

