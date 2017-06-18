Beyoncé Baby Names And Gender: Hints, Speculation Start Immediately After News Of Twins Birth

Beyoncé has finally given birth to twins, and as the world waits to find out the names and genders of the newest members of the family, there may already be some hints floating around.

After weeks of build-up and plenty of round-the-clock press attention on Beyoncé’s pregnancy, it appears that she was able to slip in under the radar. Reports indicated that she actually gave birth earlier this week but was able to keep it quiet. The site Showbiz 411, which is credited with breaking the story of Beyoncé’s birth, noted that a few people were able to figure it out.

“There’s plenty of press set up at the hospital. Most of them spotted a woman coming in on Friday with a balloon and flowers baby gift that you wouldn’t bring unless the mother had given birth,” the report noted. “Those keen spotters were correct.”

As the news of Beyoncé’s birth spread, attention quickly turned to the names and genders of her twins, which have not yet been announced. There have been plenty of hints along the way, including one that came directly from former President Barack Obama.

In a video introduction for Jay Z’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Obama seemed to hint that Jay Z had two more girls on the way.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up,” Obama said, via People magazine.

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé and Jay Z have officially welcomed twins: https://t.co/2QIdfc02B9 pic.twitter.com/Hyh5walled — E! News (@enews) June 18, 2017

JUST IN: Beyoncé and Jay Z reportedly welcome twins https://t.co/22N7C0KRwd pic.twitter.com/W343cBVauo — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 18, 2017

So while there may already be a major hint about the genders for Jay Z and Beyoncé’s new twins, there is only speculation about the names for the new babies. Life & Style delved into that speculation this week, noting that the singer is likely to put a lot of time and thought into it. The couple’s first daughter, Blue Ivy, had her name inspired by a passage from Rebecca Solnit’s 2005 novel, A Field Guide to Getting Lost, Beyoncé shared in a post on Tumblr.

While there are all kinds of guesses floating around the internet — including Houston and Brooklyn, giving a nod to their parents’ hometowns — most people were just expressing anxiousness about when Beyoncé might officially reveal the names.

Waiting on #Beyonce to announce names like pic.twitter.com/6CbATUyuzE — Lindsey Tod (@LindseyRaeTod) June 18, 2017

If history is any indication, it could take Beyoncé a few days to reveal the names and genders of her new twins. When Blue Ivy was born back in 2012, it took the couple more than two days before releasing her name in an official announcement.

