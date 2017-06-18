Niall Horan Raps Grime Music, Runs To Australia With Old Celeb Crush For ‘The Voice’

As usual, Niall Horan is busy, but he is showing off his country and grime music rapping skills just as he runs to Australia to join Katy Perry for the season finale of The Voice on June 23.

Just like in his One Direction days, Niall Horan is touring one city after another with few breaks in between. On June 17, Niall Horan tweeted, “Finished camera block for tomorrow. Jet lag has kicked in and we’ve all lost the plot.”

Leading up to Niall Horan’s extreme jet lag, he was in the U.K. and making videos that showed off some of his lesser-known skills. For example, grime music is extremely popular in the U.K., and Niall Horan showed his support of rapper Stormzy when he dropped one of his songs during a Vevo interview.

Leading up to his grime music cover, Niall Horan spent the early part of the week in Germany and Sweden. On June 14, he was back in London, but Niall Horan had a surprise up his sleeve for Australian fans that was much richer than first expected.

On June 15, Niall Horan made a video that said he had a special announcement for Australian fans. While he mentioned there would be performances in Australia and interviews, what Niall Horan did not directly say on June 15 is that he would be reunited with Katy Perry.

Coincidentally, one of the shows Niall Horan will be participating in is The Voice, and Katy Perry will also be a part of the grand finale on June 23, according to Daily Mail.

As true Niall Horan fans know, Niall has had a long-standing crush on Katy Perry — and she is a well-known fan of his music. Nevertheless, Niall Horan recently made it clear that he is not interested in older women — unlike his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, according to Mirror.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Niall Horan has been flying around the world and participating in multiple performances or interviews — and this ongoing trend has had some funny moments over the past few months.

At the Capital FM Summertime Ball, Niall Horan was “proposed” to by TV host and radio DJ, Roman Kemp.

Some of Niall Horan’s performances also have a serious nature. For instance, Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert also featured Niall Horan as part of the June 4 show that was organized to raise money for the victims of the Manchester City attack on May 22.

Niall Horan will be showing off more of his personality when his interview for TMRW Magazine is released.

[Feature Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]