‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Christopher Sean On How Jungle Madness, Island Adventure Affects Paul And Sonny’s Romance

DOOL spoilers for the week of June 19 reveal that a lot is going to happen. One storyline that wraps up is the island adventure that left the Salem residents fighting for their lives when Paul Narita was infected with Jungle Madness. They will be rescued by John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Christopher Sean was asked how the whole experience will affect the way Paul feels about Sonny Kiriakis.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want information on what is going to happen next on the NBC soap opera.

For the past few weeks, fans have watched as Paul, infected with Jungle Madness, attacked the other stranded Salem residents. One day, Paul ended up attacking the man he loves, Sonny (Freddie Smith). Viewers would understand if Sonny became angry or scared of Paul. However, in a touching moment, Sonny tried to take care of his partner. He was genuinely concerned and just wanted Paul to get better.

Paul is remembering the things he has done, like hitting Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) over the head with a rock and stabbing Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Will that affect Sonny and Paul’s relationship in the future? Will Paul feel too guilty to continue his romance with Sonny? In the magazine, Christopher Sean revealed that the experience will not negatively affect Sonny and Paul’s relationship on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Paul will care about Sonny even more.

“Paul feels closer to Sonny. He knows that Sonny tried to protect him when he was under the influence of the mosquito bite and it makes his love for Sonny even stronger.”

DOOL spoilers tease that after the rescue, Paul will not be out of danger right away. He will end up hospitalized and knowing how much Sonny loves Paul, he will be right by his side until he recovers.

What is interesting about the storyline is that this is not the first time in Salem history a character has been infected with Jungle Madness. Several years ago, Peter Blake (formerly Jason Brooks) ended up with the illness. On the island, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) found an old journal, which revealed that there is medication for Jungle Madness. However, it is not on the island.

Even though Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Sonny and Paul’s relationship will strengthen, fans are wondering about the future. Chandler Massey is returning this fall to reprise the role of Will Horton, who was killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Considering that Sonny and Will were married, and there was also the love triangle that involved Paul, how will the return affect the characters?

You know s*it is about to go down when I throw on the sports jacket ???? #bangkok #entrepreneurship #hustle #travel #focus #thailand #growth A post shared by Freddie Smith (@fmsmith319) on May 26, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? What do you think of the Jungle Madness storyline with Paul Narita on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]