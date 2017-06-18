Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Female Empowerment And Saying Goodbye To Jaden And Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has a new project in the works, and it’s one that includes more familiar names. As Pinkett Smith teams up with friends to make Girls Trip, the actress reveals that the film is as much about female empowerment as it is a film of fun and friendship. Jada also opens up about the empty nest feeling, as her children, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, move out of the family home.

Girls Trip Is Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ode To Female Empowerment

People reports that Ms. Pinkett Smith is teaming up with Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah in Girls Trip to tell the story of four women on a road trip to New Orleans. The plan is to visit the annual Essence Festival held in the city, but Jada reveals that there’s plenty of drama and comedic hi-jinks along the way.

While Girls Trip doesn’t shy away from showing the wild sides of the women, Ms. Pinkett Smith says the movie also embraces themes of sisterhood and female empowerment. Jada says she’s proud of the way women are talking openly about the way men treat them, but she feels women need to begin addressing how they treat each other.

“Rather than fighting each other and pushing each other down, we need to be promoting each other!”

The Girls Trip actress says she’s proud that this film does begin to address that and Jada has hopes that it will open up a better dialogue among women and about women.

Bold and beautiful. #GirlsTrip #WCW A post shared by Girls Trip (@girlstripmovie) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Jada Pinkett Smith Faces Her Own Empty Nest, As Willow And Jaden Move Out

Together with actor and husband Will Smith, Jada plays parent to 18-year-old Jaden and 16-year-old Willow Smith. As US Weekly reports, the kids may still be young, but that’s not keeping them from striking out on their own. Both teens have moved out of the family home, though, as Ms. Pinkett Smith shares, they travel so much for their careers that little has really changed.

“It’s funny, they’re not around, but they are!” Jada says. “I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

Currently, Jaden is in Toronto, where he’s filming Life in a Year with Cara Delevingne and Nia Long.

Willow Smith is pursuing a music career and her proud mom says she’s off on another tour, something that often takes her around the world to exotic and interesting cities.

Both Smith children have also revealed an interest in modeling. Jaden models in Louis Vuitton campaigns, while sister Willow is serving as a Chanel brand ambassador.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]