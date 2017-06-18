Where To Watch India Vs. Pakistan Cricket Match: Live Stream, Television Listings For ICC Champions Trophy

Fans who want to watch the India vs. Pakistan cricket match either online or on television will have quite a few options to catch one of the world’s biggest rivalries and possibly the most-watched game of all time.

The neighboring nations will meet in Sunday’s final of the ICC Champions Trophy in what will be one of the most-watched matches in world history. The cricket rivals drew a reported 1 billion viewers for their 2015 World Cup match — one that was just a preliminary match — and they are expected to rival that viewership on Sunday.

The match is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET/3 p.m. IST) from The Oval in London. The match has drawn fans from around the globe, with plenty more looking to watch the India vs. Pakistan match on television or online.

After all, this will be the first time that India and Pakistan have met in an ICC tournament championship game for the 50-over cricket format. As the Indian Express noted, this matchup has eluded cricket fans for more than 40 years, starting with the first World Cup in 1975, though it almost came to be a number of times before.

“They have come close on occasions. Pakistan lost to West Indies in the 1983 semifinals when India won the World Cup. Both teams lost their semifinals in the next edition and Pakistan fell one step short again at the ICC Knockout — as Champions Trophy was known then — in 2000. And the two teams crossed paths in the semifinals of the 2011 World Cup, when India won it for a second time.”

London will actually be playing host to two major outings between India and Pakistan, the India Express noted. While the cricket match is playing out at The Oval, the nations will meet at another venue about 10 miles to the north for the Hockey World League semifinal.

Viewers in the United States can watch the India vs. Pakistan cricket match on the subscription channel Willow. Viewers in India can catch the ICC Champions Trophy on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and DD National. Fans in the U.K. can watch on Sky Sports 2.

Fans who want to watch the India vs. Pakistan cricket match live online can go to Sky Go in the U.K., Hotstar in India, or through Sling for those watching on Willow in the United States or Canada.

[Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]