Beyoncé, Jay Z Add Twins To Their Family

And babies make five. While still is much unconfirmed regarding gender, specific date and time of birth, length, weight, and names, it has been verified that Beyoncé has given birth to twins in a Los Angeles hospital during the past couple of days. These Gemini children join 5-year-old sister Blue Ivy and proud papa and husband, superstar Jay Z, a.k.a Shawn Carter, and a bevy of excited, extended Knowles-Carter family members.

People magazine reported that that the children have arrived. Beyoncé, Jay Z, friends, family and Beyhive fans are ecstatic with the news.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People.

Beyoncé took charge of publicizing her pregnancy by announcing the good news herself in a stylish, unique way in February on Instagram. In this post, she was not only wearing a veil while being surrounded by flowers and showing off her babies belly but also wrote of her gratitude and joy, as was reported in USA Today.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

This birth is especially happy for this family as they sadly had to cope with a miscarriage early in their marriage. In 2012, the couple joyfully welcomed daughter Blue Ivy into the world, but they still mourn for the child who didn’t make it as was referenced in the Jay Z song “Glory.”

“About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time,” the Grammy winner spoke in one scene in Life Is But a Dream. “And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life,” said Beyoncé as was reported in US Weekly. She went on to add,“I flew back to New York to get my check up— and no heartbeat,” she says. “Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.”

Despite this devastating curve life threw at them, this powerful family pressed on and were verbal about their excitement surrounding their new additions to their brood.

It has been reported by Life & Style magazine that the couple spent more than $500,000 on the nursery for their new additions. This spectacular baby suite was reported to have a $20,000 cosmic mural on the ceiling, as well as matching cribs and only the best linens. Nothing but the finest for the kids of superstar parents Beyoncé and Jay Z, who were reported by Forbes to have a net worth of $1.16 billion.