WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns’ Opponent For ‘SummerSlam’ Revealed

On WWE Raw, it was announced that Roman Reigns had a major announcement on his role at SummerSlam. Since Braun Strowman was injured, there has been a monkey wrench in the planning, especially when it comes to the WWE Universal Championship. Based on reports that have been circulating for months, Reigns will indeed have his WrestleMania rematch in New Orleans, and attempt to pry the title off of Brock Lesnar once again.

Having a marquee WrestleMania match with the same person has been a frequent booking strategy in WWE over the past decade. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels occurred at WrestleMania 25 and 26, Undertaker vs. Triple H occurred at WM 27 and 28 (and 17), and The Rock vs. John Cena occurred at WM 28 and 29.

Reigns was supposed to continue in a program with Strowman at Extreme Rules, but the injury thwarted plans. Strowman has also been slated to compete against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, but plans had to potentially alter that as well. However, with reports stating that Strowman is way ahead of schedule, that plan looks to still be in play.

This still leaves Reigns without an opponent for the second biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Interestingly, there is long-shot speculation that Reigns’ SummerSlam opponent will be none other than Goldberg, according to PWInsider.

The idea is that Reigns will state that he has defeated everyone in the WWE, including retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania. However, he has not defeated Goldberg, and wants to add him to the list. This will set up the match between the two on August 20. There even could be another element to this storyline, which would be Strowman making his return at the end of the announcement, setting up the rubber match between the two at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire event on July 9.

Goldberg has made sure to stay in great shape, and looks primed and ready to return to WWE at any given time. In fact, there have been reports swarming that he was getting geared for a return. While he is not expected to have a major role in weekly storylines any longer, F4WOnline did report toward the conclusion of his previous run that WWE is open to bring him back to compete at the “big four” pay-per-view events, and Goldberg even confirmed that he was open to competing following WrestleMania 33.

