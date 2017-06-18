Elementary School Teacher Kills 6-Year-Old Student By Gluing Her Mouth Shut For Being ‘Too Chatty’ In Class

A nursery school teacher in China allegedly killed her student by gluing her mouth shut for “being too chatty” during class. According to Mirror, Guo Jintong was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived, after being unconscious for at least 45 minutes.

A witness told the police that the 6-year-old girl was “too chatty” as her class did morning exercises, so the teacher decided to seal her lips shut so the class could finish their activity.

The witness said that she believed that the teacher used both glue and tape to seal the youngster’s mouth. She added that just a few minutes after the teacher sealed the girl’s mouth shut, she showed signs that she couldn’t breathe.

That’s when the teacher realized that the child was struggling to breathe, she panicked and took her to the school nurse, who called for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

The paramedics took the 6-year-old to the hospital, but they were unable to “bring her back.”

The teacher claimed that she wasn’t sure if the student was struggling to breathe, at first. Apparently, she was jumping around like the rest of her classmates, Concise News reported.

The girl attended the Huadian Experimental Kindergarten in northeastern China’s Jilin Province.

The school has not released a comment about the incident, yet. However, police confirmed that they opened a case to investigate the youngster’s death. They refused to comment any further until the investigation is over.

The parents of the 6-year-old girl cannot understand how a teacher, someone they trusted to care for their child in school, could do something this horrific while in her care.

The school has yet to give the parents of the child an explanation of how this happened. The parents requested to meet with the teacher to talk about their daughter’s last moments, but the educator refused to sit down with them.

A candlelight vigil was held for Jintong, and her heartbroken parents struggled to understand her death. They waited outside the school, waiting for the school to give them an answer to why this happened.

[Featured Image by Doglikehorse/ Shutterstock]