Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Tie The Knot: Get Their Wedding Details Here

The day is here and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are finally married. These two fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise and have been engaged ever since the show wrapped. Now nine months later, they are married. They are the only couple from last season that is still together. They were supposed to be getting married on Bachelor in Paradise, but since the show shut down production, fans wondered if the wedding would happen. E! Online revealed today that Carly and Evan got married in Mexico surrounded by family and friends.

The couple had a beach wedding in Mexico and their rings have been revealed. Evan got a straight, wide platinum band that is worth around $1,200 up to $1,500. Carly’s big ring is a channel-set eternity band with diamonds all the way around, the estimated retail cost of which is $50,000. Of course, these rings are from Neil Lane. He always does the rings for the show and fans can’t wait to see what their rings look like.

Evan had already shared that Wells Adams would be a groomsman, and of course, Jade Roper Tolbert would be there by Carly’s side. Juelia Kinney was also going to be a bridesmaid. A lot of Bachelor Nation was supposed to be in attendance. It has not been confirmed yet if Evan’s sons were there for the big day.

As of right now, ABC hasn’t shared how they plan to air the wedding, but fans are hoping they get their own special. Mike Fleiss went to Twitter earlier today and said, “So happy for Carly and Evan!!!” You can assume that he was in attendance as well. E! News did share that the wedding would be filmed and would air on ABC later this year, but specifics were not announced. It is rumored that Chris Harrison was going to officiate this wedding as he has done for other couples in the past.

