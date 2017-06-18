Fultz Welcomed By 76ers Star Players At Workout

Rumors have surfaced on the internet over the last few days that No. 1 projected pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz, could possibly be drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers if they were able to make a successful trade with the Boston Celtics. The rumor appears to be true considering the fact that Fultz was supposed to have a scheduled workout with the Celtics sometime Saturday, but his plans got shifted to Philadelphia instead.

The 76ers will reportedly have to deal their No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft and some additional picks in the future to pull off the deal. The deal should allow the Celtics to pay starting point guard Isaiah Thomas what he’s worth and also give the Celtics more assets to pursue a possible trade for Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls.

Saturday, the 76ers held a workout for Mr. Fultz at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. The 76ers showed how excited they were about the workout by “tweeting pictures at their facility and even live streaming a portion of the workout,” according to CBS Sports. Fultz received a warm welcome from the 76ers star front court of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Dario Saric. Robert Covington was in attendance as well as the Sixers decided to pick up his contract option a few days ago that will extend through the 2017-18 season.

This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/234a42aoZW — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 18, 2017

The Philadelphia 76ers are in need of a star guard that can score the basketball at a high-level to complete “The Process” started by former GM Sam Hinkie. They have arguably the most talented front court in the league, and with the addition of Fultz, it is almost for certain other veterans would not mind coming to Philly to play considering the amount of talent they will have.

Over the last few weeks, workouts haven’t seemed to be the best way to determine the full potential of the top prospects in the draft. Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson had to do second workouts with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last two weeks and reportedly both prospects didn’t perform as good as expected.

However, in the case of Markelle Fultz, he is too talented to pass up on at No. 1 no matter how his workout goes. Fultz will fit right in with the 76ers, as he will be able to play off the ball while splitting ballhandling duties with Ben Simmons.

ESPN confirmed on Saturday night after the workout that the 76ers and Celtics have agreed on a trade.

“The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed in principle to swap the No. 1 and 3 picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and Philadelphia is expected to use the No. 1 pick on Washington guard Markelle Fultz.”

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]