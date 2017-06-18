Biggest Predictions And Possible Surprises Heading Into WWE ‘Money In The Bank’ On Sunday

On Sunday night, the stars of SmackDown Live will look to either win a title or win a title opportunity at the always exciting pay-per-view known as Money In The Bank. There are only six official matches on the card, but there are lots or rumors swirling around right now and lots of possible surprises. With two MITB Ladder Matches and three titles on the line, here are some of the biggest predictions heading into Sunday night’s event.

Now, some of these things may not happen or may happen in a different fashion, as they are just speculation and rumor. Let’s check out what is making the most noise with Money In The Bank less than 24 hours away.

A sixth superstar will be added to the women’s MITB Ladder Match

According to Cageside Seats, there is a good possibility that a sixth participant will join Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Tamina Snuka in the first-time match. This rumor states that it will be a returning Maria Kanellis, but it is also being reported that she won’t make her WWE debut until Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

Adding more to the sixth participant possibility is Sportskeeda‘s report on catching a WWE tweet before it was deleted. In that tweet, the company’s official Twitter account said, “Six men will battle. Six women will collide. History will be made at @WWE #MITB.” As of now, there are only five women set for the Ladder Match, so, who is the sixth?

Rusev returns and finally makes his SmackDown Live debut

It was reported this week by Pro Wrestling Sheet that Rusev has finally been cleared by doctors and would soon return to the ring. He has been out since March and everyone was wondering when he would be back, but will it be at Money In The Bank?

SportsKeeda is not ruling out the possibility that Rusev could unexpectedly return on Sunday night and go after the title opportunity in the MITB ladder match.

Who will win the Men’s MITB Match?

As the big MITB Ladder Match approaches, the favorite to win it all has flip-flopped, changed, and gone back again on many occasions. Wrestling Rumors believed that Shinsuke Nakamura is in prime position to capture the briefcase, but that possibility has lost some steam in the last week.

According to Bleacher Report, they predict that Baron Corbin is going to get his momentum back by climbing the ladder and grabbing the contract. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein of CBS Sports both agree that AJ Styles is too obvious a pick here and they predict it will be Dolph Ziggler.

Right now, predictions are all over the place and that is exactly what the WWE wants.

Jinder Mahal will go after WWE Legends

In his own hometown of St. Louis, Randy Orton will look to recapture the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal, and it looks as if he will have a lot of back-up. IW Nerd is reporting that WWE legends such as “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Ric Flair, Ted Dibiase, Rocky Johnson, and many others will be at ringside for this match.

This could be the start of a program in which Jinder Mahal proves himself as a true champion and mega-heel by getting the better of big names from the past.

As of Saturday evening, the updated and final card for Money in the Bank is as follows.

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

MITB Ladder Match: Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler

MITB Women’s Ladder Match: Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Lana

Kickoff Match: The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

The Money In The Bank PPV is often one of the most unpredictable events of the year because anything can happen in those ladder matches. There are so many surprise possibilities and it could be a fan-favorite or the biggest underdog who snatches the briefcase and holds it in their hands at the end of the night. For now, there are lots or rumors flying around, but all fans can do is wait and see what actually transpires on Sunday night.

[Featured Image by WWE]