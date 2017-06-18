Abby Lee Miller Spotted On A Date Before Jail Time

Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms is heading to jail soon and by the looks of it, she is enjoying her last days of freedom as much as she can. The reality star was spotted with a mystery guy at the Catch restaurant in West Hollywood.

The dance coach left the restaurant with her date behind her as she waved to her fans, TMZ noted. For someone getting ready to serve a one-year jail sentence, she seems to be too happy as she continued with her mystery guy. Accompanying Miller’s all black outfit is a wide smile, hinting that she is having a good time in spite of the looming prison sentence she’ll have to serve in a few weeks’ time.

The restaurant is one of the ritziest seafood places in LA, yet a casual seafood chain restaurant is all she needs to go for her last meal as a free woman. When the publication caught her outside of Catch, they asked the dance coach what she intends to do before she goes to jail. One last pedicure is among the list, as well as her last pre-prison meal.

“If I say Red Lobster coming out of Catch would that be bad?” she said. “I think the biscuits. The cheddar biscuits.”

Last night up on the rooftop of the new Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills was beautiful!!! Thanks for hanging out @sammurfy #ALDC #aldcla A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Understandably, the biscuits from Red Lobster are amazing. According to MSN, they are so popular that people can buy a mix so they can recreate that delicious goodness at home. It does not compare to the ones at the restaurant, though, but it will have to do for a quick fix.

Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to prison for a year and a day by a federal judge, followed by a two-year supervised release. Additionally, the reality star had to pay $40,000 in fines and a $120,000 judgment. Having failed to report the $120,000 in Australian currency that she brought into the U.S., on top of hiding $755,000 from her income in her Lifetime series, she was first indicted with 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.

Miller could have faced a five-year jail sentence, but now she may not even stay for a year, said PEOPLE. Sources of the publication indicated that she will likely stay for 10 months, which she intends to spend learning Spanish and pretending she is in a movie.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]