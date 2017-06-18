The 2018 Walker Stalker Cruise Has Been Announced With ‘TWD’ Celebrity Guests

Hardcore fans of The Walking Dead can look forward to another Walker Stalker Cruise in 2018. For four days, fans can hang out on the Norwegian Pearl and cruise around the Caribbean with some of their favorite actors from The Walking Dead.

In 2018, the Walker Stalker Cruise will take place from January 26-30. Fans will board in New Orleans. The Walker Stalker Cruise will feature concerts, question and answer periods, themed nights, and of course, the part that every fan of The Walking Dead looks forward to, celebrity guests. There will be meet and greets and panels with the celebrity guest on the cruise. There will also be great activities based on The Walking Dead themes. For an extra charge fans can get autographs and pictures with The Walking Dead guests that will be on the cruise.

Several actors from The Walking Dead have already been confirmed. Those on the Walker Stalker Cruise can meet the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman. They will also see Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Alanna Masterson (Tara), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), and others.

There is only room for 2,500 passengers, so those who want to be on the Walker Stalker Cruise should check out the pre-sale and get their tickets quickly. They can get them at the official Walker Stalker Cruise website.

Besides the awesome cruise and meeting fan favorite stars of The Walking Dead series, passengers will have the chance to enjoy sights at Cozumel, Mexico. The price of a ticket includes a round trip from Port of New Orleans to Cozumel, Mexico. All meals are included too, so passenger can enjoy the more gourmet choices of the formal dining rooms or the indoor and outdoor grills. Tea, juices, or coffee is included in all meals.

The Norwegian Pearl has a pool and hot tubs and a beautiful deck to enjoy the sun, the music, and maybe a cocktail or two. Other amenities include a health and fitness center and a sports court, a casino, and a video arcade. There are youth facilities for children, too.

According to Cruise Fever, tickets for the Walker Stalker Cruise are $894 per person (a double occupancy room). You should also expect an additional charge of $235 at checkout to be pre-paid for port charges, ticketing, and taxes. Alcoholic beverages are not included in the ticket prices nor are pictures and autographs of celebrity guests, so make sure to bring a little extra money with you for those fun extras.

Have you ever been on a Walker Stalker Cruise or have you thought about going on one?

[Featured Image by icholakov/iStock]