POTUS Refuses Meetings, Calls Cosby With Blessings, Claims ‘Rogue White House Senior Advisor’ Twitter Account

Now that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron Trump, have made their way to Camp David, with Melania wearing a $1,257 white dress, as reported by the Inquisitr, Twitter buzz has come alive about President Trump’s schedule. More than one very popular Twitter account is claiming that President Trump has isolated himself at Camp David, without taking any meetings for the weekend. One of those Twitter accounts is positing the claim that President Trump reached out to Bill Cosby, after his most recent trial experienced a deadlocked jury. In the wake of that news, Camille Cosby’s statement gained backlash.

First up is a tweet that has gained more than 2,000 likes on Twitter from the Twitter account of Pesach “Pace” Lattin, a self-described “Jewish Humanist Rabbi & Chaplain,” who wrote that President Trump has no scheduled appointments for more than two days. The White House website reports no scheduled live events at this time.

Trump has isolated himself at Camp David and refusing to see anyone. He has no appointments for 60 hours. — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) June 17, 2017

The same buzz about President Trump allegedly refusing to take meetings has been echoed in a tweet from the Rogue White House Senior Advisor Twitter account, a popular account with more than 101,000 followers, claiming to publish insider knowledge directly from The West Wing.

Pres is melting down; he's never been this crazed. Refusing to take meetings, lashing out – something big is coming. And he knows it. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) June 16, 2017

Believe men when they say, again and again, that they sexually assault women. Powerful piece by @lkmcgann. https://t.co/ddtXg46EDY — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) June 17, 2017

The same Twitter account went on to publish a tweet alleging that President Trump called Cosby after the verdict to offer his blessings, and to tell Cosby how much Mr. Trump loves an underdog story.

After verdict, Pres called Bill Cosby with "his blessings." Says he "loves an underdog story." — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) June 17, 2017

The Twitter account went on to claim that every member of the White House staff was advised to lawyer up by seeking their own legal counsel.

Every WH staffer – from top to bottom – received memo today recommending we "find independent counsel." Wonder why? — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) June 17, 2017

According to the Rogue POTUS Staff Twitter account, which enjoys a whopping 855,000 followers, the White House staff was allegedly previously forbidden from getting their own attorneys, but now they must do so in secret.

Bad enough that staff need to get lawyers. That they have to do so secretly b/c they've been forbade to seek personal counsel is really bad. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) June 17, 2017

That Twitter account corroborated the temper tantrums claimed by the Rogue White House Senior Advisor Twitter account.

Could President Trump's "witch hunt" tweet come back to haunt him? https://t.co/eFdw3ucZmi pic.twitter.com/EiWXK5ESxx — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2017

The Twitter account asked their followers what they believed could be coming in the future that would cause such a reaction in President Trump. As a result of their survey, most of the Twitter respondents answered that they believed a comprising tape might be the issue, with the second most popular answer being that President Trump’s tax returns might soon hit the public.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]