‘Crooked Hillary’ Freeway Exit Sign Gets Stern Warning From DOT

If you were traveling down the Sagtikos Parkway in New York earlier this week, you had the option to get off an exit marked “Crooked Hillary.” While you wouldn’t have found anything affiliated with Hillary Clinton at the end of this exit, it might have been enough to make you smile as you passed by the sign.

By adding only three letters to the green exit sign for Crooked Hill Road off the Sagtikos Parkway, the creative defacing of this sign resulted in “Crooked Hillary.” If you remember back to the campaign days when Trump and Hillary were vying for the White House, this was a nickname coined for Hillary Clinton by Donald Trump.

If this was a few decades back, not many people would know about this freeway sign unless you happened to go by it. But with the social media sites working to launch everyone’s thoughts and pictures today, anyone in the world can see this Crooked Hillary exit sign even after it’s been fixed. According to the Washington Examiner, Crooked Hillary Exit S 1 W started showing up online Wednesday, and since then, it has taken on a life of its own, online. Needless to say, people are having fun with it and it’s been posted in pictures taken from all different angles by the people who went by the sign.

It seems those traveling along the parkway in Suffolk County Long Island this week were offered an exit that brought back the memories from Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated 2016 campaign. Once the sign gathered up all this attention, someone reported it to the State Department of Transportation and believe it or not, the sign was fixed that very same day it was reported. After all, New York is Hillary’s home state these days. According to Fox News, the State Department of Transportation didn’t find the sign funny at all.

The DOT didn’t consider the act of adding A-R-Y to their Crooked Hill exit sign to make it the Crooked Hillary exit as a prank, they considered this as defacing public property. Their statement was rather stern.

“As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed. Defacing public signs is illegal.”

People who commented on the article from the Washington Examiner had a few things to say. One person simply called the sign “truth in advertising.” Another commenter said that not only was it a “well-earned name,” the name will “never leave her.” They also suggest, “No amount of ‘fixing’ will ever change that.”

While Trump hadn’t used the term “Crooked Hillary” in a while, he did take it out and dust it off last Thursday while alleging that Hillary Clinton used multiple ways to cover her tracks of corruption. You can see this in Trump’s own words in his tweet below.

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]